By Angelo Guinhawa

The party continues in Buenos Aires after Lionel Messi and Argentina beat France to win the World Cup in Qatar. In fact, the celebration went so crazy that some fans even decided to unofficially rename a street after La Pulga.

In a video that has been going viral online, a group of Argentina fans can be seen changing a street name to Lionel Messi Avenue. After the new name was put in place, the rowdy but good-natured supporters shouted and jumped in delight as they honored their sporting hero.

To be fair, it probably won’t be long until a street in Buenos Aires or anywhere in Argentina is named after Lionel Messi. The nation of football fanatics has been waiting for the title for 36 years since they won it in 1986, so it’s not surprising to see the whole country this excited.

Messi was sensational for Argentina as well, and without him, it would have been impossible for them to win. The 35-year-old scorer had seven goals and three assists throughout the whole competition en route to winning the Golden Ball award–the recognition for the tournament’s best player.

The celebrations in Argentina will probably continue for several more days as Messi and the country cherish the victory. There has been some scare here and there, but overall, it has been a festive and joyous celebration.