By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Amid all the celebration after Argentina’s World Cup win against France, one moment really stood out: Lionel Messi’s heartwarming exchange with his mother.

As the players on the field celebrate with team staff, friends, fans and relatives, Messi was captured on camera with his mom, Celia. His mother actually came running to him and the unknowing Messi was shocked for a bit before beaming a smile and quickly sharing an emotional hug with her.

Messi's mother comes and hugs him. A mother's pride pic.twitter.com/wgSwisREkR — Hernán Federico Pacheco (@hernanfpacheco) December 18, 2022

It was truly a beautiful moment between mother and son, and we can only imagine how proud Celia is with what her child just accomplished. True enough, it is one of the biggest moments in the nation’s football history–perhaps even bigger than their previous wins considering Lionel Messi’s status and what was at stake in the tournament.

The whole of Argentina also celebrated along with the national team, with several fans taking it to the streets to share their joy. Those from Messi’s hometown was also extra ecstatic as one of their own brought sporting glory to the nation.

It has been a privilege to witness and document such joy today in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/42QRqDR3ty — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile at the Monumento Nacional a la Bandera in Rosario, Argentina (Messi’s hometown) pic.twitter.com/9v4eGf7rlR — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 19, 2022

Messi has every reason to be happy. In what could be his final World Cup–though he said he’s not retiring from international duty any time soon–he really stepped up in every game and proceeded to win the best player of the tournament award.

He deserves every recognition he is getting right now, and if there was ever any doubt about his place in football history, he has certainly erased them all now.