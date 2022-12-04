By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Lionel Messi is definitely hyped up after helping Argentina beat Australia in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi stepped up big time to ensure that Argentina wouldn’t suffer any disappointment like they did in their group stage opener against Saudi Arabia. He was sharp right from the start, and so it wasn’t a surprise when he found the back of the net in the 35th minute.

The Argentines piled more misery on Australia with a 57th-minute stunner from Julian Alvarez. And while the Aussies had their hopes revived by an Enzo Fernandez own goal 20 minutes later, La Albiceleste held on for the win.

After the victory, Messi took to social media to celebrate the win. In a strong message to the team and their fans, he said “One more step… Amazing again plus the support of all our people!!!”

Messi also shared photo highlights from the game which they dominated from start to finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Of course the World Cup is far from over for Argentina. With the win, they now move on to the quarterfinals where they will face the Netherlands. The Dutchmen are coming off an incredible showing against the USA, beating the Americans 3-1.

The road is only going to get tougher for Lionel Messi and co. from here on out, but fans will certainly love the air of optimism surrounding the team as they continue their win streak in the World Cup.