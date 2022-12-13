By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For almost two decades now, Lionel Messi has lit the football world ablaze with his quick feet, sublime technical ability and the sheer magic that emanates from his feet, particularly from his left boot. Messi, now 35 years old, remains one of the best footballers in the world, for both club and country. And Messi is set to add yet another accomplishment to his already milestone-laden career.

When Argentina and Croatia’s 2022 World Cup semifinals clash kicks off with Lionel Messi on the pitch, Messi would tie German legend Lothar Matthäus for most World Cup caps with 25, per ESPN Stats & Info.

"Silver Cap" for Lionel Messi today. Messi will be playing in his 25th career game at the FIFA World Cup against Croatia, which will tie German legend Lothar Matthäus for the most World Cup appearances by a male player. pic.twitter.com/QYBZRhyDuw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 13, 2022

Through 24 games, Messi has scored 10 World Cup goals across five editions of football’s biggest international tournament (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022). The 35-year old Argentine is tied for seventh on the all-time World Cup goals list, six shy of the all-time record set by yet another German legend in Miroslav Klose.

It remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi would get the opportunity to record his 26th appearance to set the all-time record. Croatia, led by Luka Modric, remains a tough, underrated opponent, capable of frustrating opponents with their stonewalling defense. When the game reaches penalties, it’s difficult to bet against Croatia as well, so Messi and company will be extremely motivated to win their semifinals fixture in 90 minutes.

Messi has achieved plenty in his career, and this latest achievement is just a testament to his career longevity. The only piece of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet is a World Cup trophy. One thing’s for sure: Argentina, still looking to avenge their World Cup Final loss in 2014, will go all out to give their talisman the biggest trophy in world football before his career goes gently into that good night.