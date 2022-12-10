By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There were some pretty majestic scenes in the immediate aftermath of Argentina’s epic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday. A true spectacle of a match was capped off by some unforgettable celebrations from Lionel Messi and Co. as they knocked the Dutch out of the competition to book their spot in the quarterfinal.

The game had to go to penalties after the two teams ended extra time tied at 2-2. Messi made sure to slot his pen in as he helped Argentina win 5-4 in what turned out to be an absolute nail-biter of a penalty shootout.

It was Lautaro Martinez and his match-winning final penalty that proved to be the hero of the match, and his teammates quickly rushed to the Argentine striker to celebrate the victory. In true GOAT fashion, however, Messi had other things in mind right after the shootout win:

Messi buscando a Dibu Martínez es amor 🇦🇷❤️pic.twitter.com/aFVv3F4h8k — frases enzo 🔪🇭🇷 (@FrasesDeIDiabli) December 9, 2022

Messi was the only player who ran to goalkeeper Dibu Martinez, who himself was lying on the pitch in pure ecstasy. Martinez was a hero for Argentina too, saving two Dutch penalties to help secure the win. Lionel Messi wanted to make sure that his goalkeeper knew how important his saves were and he did just that by approaching him first right after the shootout.

Leo Messi and Dibu Martinez celebrating together 😭❤️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/YQ8yp14Yyh — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 9, 2022

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez 🇦🇷💙 pic.twitter.com/9oTtmnNjlf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

Backup goalkeeper Franco Armani also ran to celebrate with Martinez in a touching moment before all three men joined the rest of the team in their festivities.

Argentina has done in. Despite a forceful challenge from the Dutch, Messi and Co. are now through to the semifinal where they will face another tough test in Croatia.