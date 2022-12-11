By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Brazil was stunned by Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals after Dominik Livakovic put on a world-class showing in penalty shootouts. After the loss, Neymar shared some messages he received from teammates, including some heartfelt apologies from Rodrygo, who was one of the Brazilians who missed a penalty in the shootout. In his message to Neymar, which was posted to Neymar’s Instagram story, Rodrygo urged his compatriot to continue on with the national team despite its shortcomings in 2022.

Rodrygo's message to Neymar after Brazil's quarterfinal exit from the World Cup 🥺💚 pic.twitter.com/YmLFzo499S — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 11, 2022

Part of the message from Rodrygo to Neymar, translated from ESPNFC, reads:

“Sorry for everything and for postponing your dream too. I hope that you continue with us so we can conquer together.”

Neymar also shared messages he received from Thiago Silva, explaining that he’d received permission from his teammates to share their messages. Clearly, the loss is weighing heavily on the Brazil team, and players feel as if they let Neymar down during what was one of his best chances to achieve his ultimate dream of winning the World Cup for his country.

Neymar will be 34 by the time the 2026 World Cup swings around, so at best he has two more shots at the World Cup. With his injury history, however, it’s hard to say whether he’ll be the same prolific talent by the time he’s 34 or 38. His teammates have made their opinion on the matter clear, urging him to return for another go in 2026.

Rodrygo was the first player to take his shot in the penalty shootout, but his effort was saved by Livakovic, who ended up playing hero for Croatia as they topped Brazil despite their status as underdogs.