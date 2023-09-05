Spain's victorious Women's World Cup-winning coach, Jorge Vilda, has been removed from his position by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), reported by ESPN. This move comes amidst the controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales, the suspended president of the Spanish FA, who was banned by FIFA for 90 days following an unsolicited kiss he planted on forward Jenni Hermoso.

The decision to fire Vilda was conveyed to him by the committee of regional presidents within the RFEF, led by Pedro Rocha. Rocha is set to meet with Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) president, Victor Francos, to discuss the situation further.

The RFEF issued a statement apologizing for Rubiales' “totally unacceptable behavior” and expressed deep regret for the damage it has caused to Spanish football, sport, society, and the values of football as a whole.

Despite his removal, the RFEF acknowledged Vilda's contributions to women's football, noting his role in Spain's ascent to becoming World Champions and achieving a second-place FIFA ranking. Vilda had held the position since 2015.

Spain's World Cup victory had been marred by Rubiales' actions, with all 23 members of the squad, along with 58 other current and former players, signing a statement stating they would not return to play for the national team if the current management continues.

The World Cup victory, which should have been a moment of celebration, has been overshadowed by Rubiales' actions. The Spanish FA has called for his resignation, and prosecutors have initiated a preliminary sexual assault investigation into the incident.

Vilda had initially maintained silence over Luis Rubiales' behavior but eventually criticized it. Despite being offered a new four-year contract, he has now been dismissed, partly due to his role in the crisis involving Spain's women's team last September.

Under Jorge Vilda's leadership, Spain failed to win knockout games in major tournaments such as Euro 2017, the 2019 World Cup, and Euro 2022, raising concerns among players about travel, preparation, and management style.

This decision is a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding Spanish women's football, with many hoping for a fresh start and improved conditions for players and staff.