Spain's trophy-winning performance in the 2023 Women's World Cup continues to draw the wrong kind of attention. Coach Jorge Vilda is the latest figure to condemn Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation.

Vilda criticized Rubiales for his “improper behaviour” following Spain's victory over England in the World Cup final.

“The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time in its history and to this day have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a well-deserved victory for our players and our country,” Vilda said in a statement to Spanish news agency EFE.

“I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women's football has been harmed by the inappropriate behaviour that our until now top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognised.”

“There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular.”

The condemnation of Rubiales comes after an exodus of personnel from Jorge Vilda's coaching staff. The federation's vice president Rafael del Amo, resigned on Saturday. So too did four assistant coaches with the senior team, as well as two coaches from the women's youth teams. Five other staff members for the senior and youth women's teams for Spain resigned as well.

After the final in Sydney, Australia, Rubiales forcibly kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation. Hermoso has denied Rubiales' claim that he had her consent regarding the kiss.

On Saturday, FIFA announced a 90-day suspension from all football-related activities for Rubiales.

The previous day, Rubiales refused to resign from his position. Instead, he defended his behavior and vowed to fight to remain in his post. Subsequently, Spain's government began legal proceedings to suspend Rubiales.