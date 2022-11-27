Published November 27, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Brazil will look for another win as they face off with Switzerland in an intense group-stage battle with plenty on the line. It’s time to examine our World Cup odds series and execute a Brazil-Switzerland prediction and pick.

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, they look to advance to the knockout stage. Brazil started slow, as they could not score anything in the first half and slumped through the first part of the second half. Then, the Brazilians struck in the 62nd minute when Richarlison blasted a rebound and pinged it into the back of the net to put them on the board. Brazil struck again in the 73rd minute when Richarlison rounded the ball in the box and delivered an astronomical bicycle kick that lasered past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. What a spectacular goal!

Brazil took 23 shots, with nine of them hitting the target. Additionally, they converted 87 percent of their passes but only possessed the ball for 59 percent of the game. Brazil converted 59 percent of their tackles while committing seven fouls. The Brazilians also had seven corner-kick opportunities and only went offsides once. Brazil did not commit a single yellow card infarction.

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their first group-stage match. Ultimately, the teams engaged in a scoreless first half. It looked like it was going to be a game where one goal could win, and it turned out that way. Significantly, the Swiss struck in the 48th minute when Breel Embolo cut across the box and blasted it past the goalkeeper to give them the 1-0 lead. It would hold, and they would gain those pivotal three points.

Switzerland took seven shots, with three of them converting. Additionally, they fielded an 84 percent successful pass rate with 51 percent possession. The Swiss converted only 33 percent of its tackles and had 12 fouls. However, they also had 11 corner-kick opportunities with two offsides. Switzerland has one yellow card. Substantially, Nico Elvedi Manuel committed the infraction.

Here are the Brazil-Switzerland World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Brazil-Switzerland Odds

Brazil: -200

Switzerland: +600

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -114

Why Brazil Will Beat Switzerland

Brazil played a sleepy first half. Then, they woke up promptly in the second half and placed the finishing touches on the victory. Richarlison finished with two goals on two shots on target. Additionally, he completed 16 passes. Rodrigo took one shot, but it did not hit the mark. Likewise, he completed 12 passes.

The midfield group played well. Significantly, they moved the ball around to give themselves a chance. Casemiro took three shots, with one hitting the target. Also, he completed 65 successful passes. Rafinha took two shots, with both hitting the target. Likewise, he made 32 passes. Neymar finished with two shots, with one hitting the target. Significantly, he completed 41 passes. Vinicius Jr. had an assist on one of the goals. Additionally, he took four shots, with one hitting the mark while completing 24 passes. Lucas Paqueta did not take a shot but did complete 41 passes.

The defense did not have to do much. However, Thiago Silva, Maquinhos, Danilo, and Alex Sandro played well. Silva had one clear, while Maquinhos had one tackle and two clears. Meanwhile, Danilo had one tackle, one clear, and one interception, while Sandro had one tackle, seven clears, and one interception. Goalkeeper Alisson had no saves as his defense did the work.

Brazil will beat Switzerland if they can attack efficiently and someone other than Richarlison steps up. Additionally, the defense must remain stout.

Why Switzerland Will Beat Brazil

Switzerland did well enough to win its first game. However, they must play much better to beat Brazil. Embolo had one goal and 17 passes. Likewise, the midfielders played well.

Grant Xhaka had two shots, with one hitting the target. Meanwhile, he also converted 44 passes successfully. Remo Freuler did not take a shot but did complete 66 passes. Additionally, Ruben Vargas had one shot that hit the target. Vargas also completed 28 passes. Lastly, Xherdan Shaqin had an assist with 31 passes.

The defense played incredibly. Ultimately, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez played their part. Widmer had four tackles, eight clears, and one interception, while Elvedi had two tackles and six clears. Meanwhile, Akanji had one tackle and an interception, while Rodriguez had two tackles and one clear.

Switzerland will beat Brazil if the midfielders can generate a consistent attack and maintain possession. Likewise, they also must stop Richarlison and the Brazilian midfield from penetrating their backfield.

Final Brazil-Switzerland Prediction & Pick

Brazil did not play great in the opener and still won. Moreover, they have so much firepower to take down any team. Expect the Brazilians to take down the Swiss and advance to the knockout stage.

Final Brazil-Switzerland Prediction & Pick: Brazil: -200