Published November 19, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The British are coming as England kicks off their 2022 Fifa World Cup against Iran in the first Group B matchup. It’s time to check out our World Cup odds series as we make an England-Iran prediction and pick.

The Group B stage kicks off with the English and Iranians playing to determine who gets those elusive early points in the group stage. Significantly, it will feature a heavyweight squad and a fledging underdog, with both looking to make a splash.

The English have competed in the World Cup tournament since 1950. However, they have only won the World Cup tournament one time. They failed to make it past the group stage three times in their history, including as recently as 2014. Likewise, the Brits have failed to qualify for the finals on three occasions, falling just short in 1974, 1978, and 1994. The Brits fell 2-0 to Belgium in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, losing the third place play-off. Now, they look to take that next step and seek their first Cup since 1966.

The Iranians won eight of the 10 games in the qualifiers to get to the World Cup. Additionally, they hope to make an impact in a tournament where they have appeared several times. Iran emerged in the World Cup in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018. However, they have not gotten past the group stage. They finished one point behind Portugal and Spain in the Group B stage in 2018.

It is the first meeting ever between the English and the Iranians. Consequently, there is more pressure on the Brits as the overwhelming favorite in this Group B match.

Here are the England-Iran World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: England-Iran Odds

England: -290

Iran: +900

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -160

Why England Will Beat Iran

The English are getting older. Conversely, they still have the talent to pull out a Group B win. Gareth Southgate managed the Brits and runs a 3-4-3 formation. Ultimately, he has plenty of talent to rely on and players that can take over a match at any given notice.

Harry Kane is still the boss and one of the best players in the world. However, he likely does not have many World Cup appearances left. The time to strike is now, and Kane must take advantage of any opportunities. Can he match expectations?

Raheem Sterling is another player to watch. Significantly, he has some ability to get the Brits going and the talent to make magic happen on the field. Bukayo Saka can deliver for the Brits. Hence, the Brits may rely on the two to take some pressure off Kane. Harry Maguire is a solid midfielder and one to watch on the field. Substantially, he has the arsenal to execute on the field. But he also can keep opposing scorers from generating space and build momentum for his teammates. Also, jack Grealish is a midfielder to watch and one that could benefit from Maguire’s prescience on the field, especially if they can build chemistry.

Jordan Pickford is the goalie for the Brits. Significantly, he will make his second appearance in the Fifa World Cup. Pickford played in his first tournament with an excitement level that many enjoyed. Conversely, he has toned down that style and is calmer than he was. Pickford produced 25 saves and a save percentage of .680 during the 2018 World Cup. Hence, he must play better to give the Brits a chance. Pickford has been one of the lone stars for Everton in the English Premier League. Unfortunately, he has been on a bad team for the majority of the time. Pickford has 72 wins, 102 losses, and 57 clean sheets for the Blues. Consequently, he has experience putting a squad on his back if he needs to.

England will beat Iran if they can generate some scoring chances. Additionally, Pickford must stay calm and deliver on his end.

Why Iran Will Beat England

Former Manchester United manager Carlos Queiroz will lead the Iranians into the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Additionally, he runs a 4-3-3 formation. Queiroz runs a tight ship and employs a very conservative style for the Iranians.

Iran’s fate might come down to the health of star Sardar Azmoun. Unfortunately, he has a calf issue that could become a problem that lingers through the tournament. Etan Hajsafi is the captain of the Iranians and has experience in big tournaments. Thus, he must do his best to lead the Iranian squad and play toward the team’s strengths.

Iran is pragmatic and plays a boring style. Ironically, it has worked for them, with seven clean sheets in the qualifying tournament. They struggle with the creativity of their attacks. However, it has not hurt them yet.

Iran will beat England if they can stall the stars on the British squad. Additionally, they must avoid allowing the Brits to control possession for most of the contest.

Final England-Iran Prediction & Pick

The British are too strong and experienced to lose this game. Thus, picking the Brits to get those three points is an intelligent play early in the tournament.

Final England-Iran Prediction & Pick: England: -290