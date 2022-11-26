Published November 26, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Japan will attempt to continue its good fortune as they face Costa Rica, which is looking to put the last game behind them. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Japan-Costa Rica prediction and pick.

Japan defeated Germany in a shocking 2-1 victory in their World Cup opening match. Things looked gloomy early on, with Germany leading 1-0 we the game reached the middle of the second half. Then, Japan struck in the 75th minute as Ritsu Doan smashed the ball into the back of the net off three clean passes to tie the game. Japan attacked again in the 83rd minute when Tahuma Asano darted into the box and smashed a shot into the roof of the net, giving Japan a 2-1 lead. Amazingly, they would hold the lead and go on to defeat the heavily-favored Germany.

Japan managed 12 shots while allowing 26. Additionally, they converted four shots on goal while surrendering nine. The Japanese managed a 71 percent pass accuracy rate while holding the ball for only 26 percent of the match. Also, they had a 59 percent tackle success rate. Japan committed 14 fouls but had no yellow cards. Ultimately, they also produced eight saves while gaining six corner-kick chances. Japan went offside four times.

Costa Rica lost 7-0 to Spain in an embarrassment of an opener. Unfortunately, it was not their day, as numerous mistakes led to this disastrous result. Costa Rica did not attempt a single shot on goal. Moreover, they converted on only 72 percent of their passes and possessed the ball for only 18 percent of the game. Costa Rica managed a 71 percent tackle success rate. However, they also committed 12 fouls, including two yellow cards. Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo earned the infractions.

Here are the Japan-Costa Rica World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Japan-Costa Rica Odds

Japan: -230

Costa Rica: +700

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -132

Why Japan Will Beat Costa Rica

The Japanese did everything right in their comeback win. However, there are still things they must work on to advance. Japan has the talent to get far and must convert their chances.

Damien Maeda played 57 minutes for the forward group and had four passes and one shot that did not hit its target. However, Asano and Doan played less and hit their only shots for a goal. The fresh legs played a pivotal role in Japan’s comeback. Also, it helped prevent Japan from making mistakes that could have put the game out of reach.

Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, and Junya Ito all led the midfielder group with 90 minutes. Significantly, they all kept the ball moving and found open receivers. Endo had 31 passes, Kamada had 18, and Ito finished with 14.

Japan’s defense was the significant reason they won this match. Strikingly, Maya Yoshida had nine clears and two interceptions. Ko Itakura delivered an assist on offense with three tackles and seven clears on defense. Finally, Hiroki Sakai was efficient with four tackles, five clears, and one interception. Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda was busy, making eight saves.

Japan will beat Costa Rica if they can continue their strong defensive play and force Costa Rica into repeating mistakes. Additionally, they can win if they get more possession of the ball.

Why Costa Rica Will Beat Japan

After their horrific defeat, Costa Rica might be the worst team in the World Cup. However, there is hope due to their talent, and they can steal this from Japan.

Joel Campbell did not take a shot but managed 22 passes. Consequently, the Costa Ricans suffer when he struggles. Midfielder Yeltsin Ignacio Teje converted 17 passes, while Keysher Fuller had 15 passes. Additionally, Celso Borges completed 25 passes. But these three must raise their game to have a chance against the Japanese. Moreover, these passes must convert to scoring opportunities. They cannot get any worse than zero, which was the number of chances they produced against Spain.

The defense did its best but flailed as severely as the rest of the team. Unfortunately, the Spanish attack hit hard. Calvo had five tackles and one clear, while Oscar Duarte finished with four clears and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Bryan Oviedo had three tackles, one clear, and one interception. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas had one save.

Costa Rica will beat Japan if it can establish an attack early and maintain possession. Likewise, they must produce shots to put the sting of the loss behind them.

Final Japan-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick

Japan won their opener despite barely possessing the ball. Now, imagine how good they can be when they do. Japan has the better talent level and the discipline to take down Costa Rica and advance past the group stage.

Final Japan-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick: Japan: -230