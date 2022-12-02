Published December 2, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Netherlands and the USA have advanced to the Knockout Stage and will clash in Round 16 on Saturday. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Netherlands-USA prediction and pick.

The Netherlands advanced to the Knockout Stage by winning two and drawing once. Ultimately, they defeated Senegal 2-0, drew with Ecuador 1-1, and then finished off the hosts Qatar 2-0. Cody Cakpo and Frenkie de Jong were the stars in the final match, each delivering a goal to help their country advance. Now, the trick is to try and advance.

The Netherlands has been in the Round of 16 eight times in its history. Significantly, their best performance came in 2014 when they advanced past the Round of 16 and made it to the semifinals, where they settled for a third-place victory over Brazil. The Netherlands have made it past the Round of 16 over the last two World Cup appearances and four of the previous five World Cup tournaments. However, there are questions about whether they have had the best test. The Dutch played in a relatively easy group stage. How will they fare against tougher competition?

The USA advanced to the Knockout Stage by securing a 1-1 draw with Wales, a scoreless tie with England, and then defeating Iran 1-0. Substantially, the Americans delivered by locking down their opponents and capitalizing on their chances. Christian Pulisic was one of the heroes of the group stage, helping the US get past the group stage.

The Americans have been to the Round of 16 six times over the court of their vast history. Their last appearance was in 2014 when they fell to Ghana. The Americans have lost their previous two appearances in the Round of 16. Ultimately, they had not advanced past the Round of 16 since 2002, when they defeated Mexico. Are the Americans capable of scoring on the Netherlands?

Here are the Netherlands-USA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Netherlands-USA Odds

Netherlands: -240

USA: +192

Over 2.5 Goals: +130

Under 2.5 Goals: -160

Why Netherlands Will Beat USA

The Netherlands does not look like the other superpowers. Yet, somehow, they almost always deliver in the World Cup. They advanced to the semi-finals in their previous two World Cup appearances. Now, they are looking to do it again.

Gakpo and de Jong have been the benchmarks for excellence for the Dutch. Significantly, Gakpo has three goals on three shots with 60 passes, while de Jong has one goal and one assist on one shot with 223 passes. Davy Klassen has one goal and one assist with 59 passes. Meanwhile, Teun Koopmeiners has 53 passes.

The defense has been excellent in keeping teams out of their zone. Ultimately, Nathan Ake has nine clears, while Daley Blind has two. Virgil van Dijk also has 13 clears. Significantly, goalie Andres Noppert has 10 saves.

The Netherlands will beat the USA if they can retain possession of the ball as they have established over the tournament’s first three games. Additionally, they must prevent the Americans from establishing any offense.

Why USA Will Beat Netherlands

The Americans are the underdogs in this series. However, if they can somehow pull off the upset, they will possibly have the momentum to make headlines across the world. But can anyone score?

Pulisic is an essential cog in the engine. Significantly, he has one goal, and one assist in the three World Cup matches. Both US goals have had some contribution from him. Therefore, he must find ways to get loose and open the scoring. Pulisic also has 81 passes. Ultimately, he needs help. Timothy Weah has the other goal in the World Cup. Also, he has 78 passes.

The midfielders are where the strength lies. Moreover, Tyler Adams has been excellent, with 184 passes. Yusah Musah has 127 passes, while Weston Mckennie has added 100 passes. Likewise, Brenden Aaronson has chipped in 37 passes.

The defense has remained steady, holding teams down, including the powerful English. Significantly, Walker Zimmerman has 11 clears. Tim Ream has added 10 clears, and Antonee Robinson has contributed seven. Likewise, Sergino Dest has six. Goalie Matt Turner has five saves.

The USA will beat the Netherlands if they can generate some offense and control the ball. Additionally, they cannot allow Gakpo and de Jong to get through the gaps and find ways to score.

Final Netherlands-USA Prediction & Pick

The temptation to pick the USA is enormous. However, the Netherlands has the experience and skills to get past the Round of 16. The Dutch seem to amp up their play to the next level during the World Cup. Consequently, it will happen again, and the Americans will experience it firsthand.

Final Netherlands-USA Prediction & Pick: Netherlands: -240