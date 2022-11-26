Published November 26, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Spain will look to continue its incredible momentum as they face a German team that suddenly faces the possibility of elimination. It’s a fantastic European clash, and time to check out our World Cup odds series with a Spain-Germany prediction and pick.

Spain dominated Costa Rica 7-0 in their first World Cup opener. Ultimately, they dominated in every aspect. Spain started the scoring early in the 11th minute when Dani Olmo caught a deflected ball and directed it past the goalkeeper for the lead. Then, Spain struck again when Marco Asensio swept the ball past the goalkeeper’s fingertips for the second goal. Spain received a penalty kick in the 31st minute, and Ferran Torres dunked the ball into the back of the net for their third goal. Later, Torres plundered through the box and blasted it past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the day, giving Spain a 4-0 lead. Spain struck again three minutes later when Gavi punted a shot off the outside of his boot and into the goal. Ultimately, the Spaniards added two more goals in extra time with a Carlos Soler and Morata goal.

Spain had 17 shots, with eight hitting their targets. Likewise, they completed 94 percent of their passes and held the ball for 82 percent of the game. Spain also had five corner-kick opportunities, as well as three offside calls. Significantly, Spain had a 50 percent tackle success rate and committed eight fouls.

Germany fell 2-1 to Japan and is in grave danger of falling in the group stage. Initially, it looked like Germany was going to win. Ilkay Gundogan had a penalty shot and converted it by tricking the goalkeeper into diving in the wrong direction for a goal in the 33rd minute. However, Germany collapsed in the 74th minute and allowed the game-winner a few minutes later.

Germany took 26 shots and converted nine. Likewise, they completed 89 percent of their passes and held the ball for 74 percent of the game. Germany had six corner-kick opportunities but also committed four offsides. Germany had an 82 percent tackle success rate but committed six fouls.

Here are the Spain-Germany World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Spain-Germany Odds

Spain: +135

Germany: +190

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

Why Spain Will Beat Germany

Spain is an explosive bunch and has a golden opportunity to eliminate an old rival. Also, the Spaniards have plenty of weapons to utilize against the Germans.

Olmo had one goal and one assist while completing 66 passes. Meanwhile, Asencio had a goal and 38 successful passes. Torres had two goals with 23 passes. Likewise, Marata had a goal and an assist on nine passes through 33 minutes.

The midfielders responded in a significant way. Thus, they helped keep the flow going. Gavi had a goal and 74 successful passes. Likewise, Sergio Busquets completed 96 passes. Pedri had 89 successful passes, while Carlos Soler scored a goal with 42 passes.

The defense made an impact on the destruction of Costa Rica. Ultimately, they did not have much to do but did a lot with their few chances. Aymeric Laporte had two tackles and one clear. Meanwhile, Azpilicueta had one interception. Rodri had one clear, while Jordi Alba had one tackle, one clear, and two interceptions. Substantially, the goalkeeper Unai Simon did not have any saves as Spain did not allow Costa Rica to take any shots.

Spain will beat Germany because they have so many weapons. Consequently, their firepower is too much for Germany.

Why Germany Will Beat Spain

Germany is desperate and must win. Now, they must play a perfect game to defeat Spain. The Germans have the weapons to counterattack the Spaniards and can implement them successfully.

Kai Haverlz did not attempt a shot but completed 21 passes. Now, Germany needs him to take shots at the net. Joshua Kimmich produced three shots, including two that hit the target. Additionally, he also completed 89 passes. Serge Gnabry had six shots, with three on target.

Meanwhile, he completed 45 passes. Jamal Musiala had two shots, with neither hitting the net. Also, he completed 42 passes. Gundogan produced the goal on the penalty kick. Substantially, he also took five shots, with three hitting the net, to go with 72 passes.

The defense failed in the end. Significantly, the top two defensemen combined for one clear. Niklas Syle and Antonio Rudiger must improve on the defensive end and make better plays in front of their goalkeeper. Likewise, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer must improve his performance.

Germany will beat Spain if they can stop all the threats. Consequently, the defense will determine if Germany survives.

Final Spain-Germany Prediction & Pick

Germany will act desperately. Thus, expect the Germans to come out flying. But Spain is too powerful for Germany to beat in 90 minutes. Substantially, this game feels like a draw.

Final Spain-Germany Prediction & Pick: Draw: +250