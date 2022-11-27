Published November 27, 2022

England can advance to the Knockout Round with a win over Wales as the two European nations clash in the final group-stage match. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Wales-England prediction and pick.

Wales is in a situation where they must defeat England and hope that Iran and the USA engage in a draw. Consequently, their collapse against Iran created this situation. Wales fell to Iran 2-0 in their second match, as a late red card put them at a disadvantage and gave Iran 11 minutes of extra time to work with. Unfortunately, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey committed the infraction after he blasted Mehdi Taremi outside the box. It drew the ire of the referee as Taremi stayed on the ground for a few minutes. Ultimately, he will serve a one-one suspension, and Danny Ward will take over as the goalkeeper.

Wales lost despite amassing 10 shots, including three that hit the target. Additionally, they completed 78 percent of their passes while establishing a 62 percent possession rate. Wales converted 70 percent of their tackles successfully and drew nine fouls. Unfortunately, the foul that turned into a red card cost them the match. Wales had two corner-kick chances and went offsides one time.

England played to a scoreless draw with the USA. Significantly, they could not score on their chances and nearly broke the tie with a kick by Harry Kane that clanked off the top crossbar.

England finished with eight shots, including three that hit the target. Additionally, they had an 87 percent success rate on passes and retained 56 percent possession. England were efficient tacklers, converting 63 percent. Also, they committed nine fouls, but none turned into a yellow card.

Here are the Wales-England World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wales: +650

England: -230

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

Why Wales Will Beat England

Wales has talent and could have easily won either of their first two games. However, critical mistakes doomed them and put them in a must-win situation against their longtime rivals.

Gareth Bale took one shot that hit the target but could not score against Iran. Moreover, he also completed 23 passes. Kieffer Moore had two shots, including one that hit the mark. Likewise, he had 26 successful passes.

The midfielders played efficiently to keep Wales in the contest. Significantly, they made their passes and took some shots. Neco Williams had two shots, but neither reached the goalkeeper. Additionally, he had 43 passes. Aaron Ramsey took a shot that did not hit the target. Likewise, he also completed 49 passes. Ethan Ampadu was a passing wizard, completing 63 successfully.

The defense played well enough on even strength. Substantially, it helped keep them in the match. Ben Davies had two clears, while Joe Rodon had one tackle, six clears, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Chris Mepham had one tackle and six clears. Consequently, Danny Ward allowed the game-winning goals after Hennessey left the game after his red card. Hennessey made four saves before his ejection.

Wales will beat England if they can play efficiently on the attack and establish possession of the ball. Therefore, they must make clean passes and get the ball to Bale to have a chance. Wales must also not allow Kane to have any opportunities to hurt them.

Why England Will Beat Wales

England has the firepower to score. Also, they can defend well. Kane took one shot that clanked off the crossbar against the USA. Additionally, he made 22 passes.

The midfielders played well to keep the pressure on the Americans. Ultimately, it helped keep the game steady as they found their footing. Mason Mount had two shots, including one that hit the mark. Likewise, he had 29 passes. Declan Rice completed 61 passes. Finally, Bukayo Saka had one shot that did not reach the target while also completing 24 passes.

The defense earned their take, not allowing the USA to get more than one shot toward the net. Significantly, John Stones had one tackle and three clears. Luke Shaw had one tackle, one clear, and one interception, while Kieran Trippier had two clears. Amazingly, Harry Maguire had one tackle, eight clears, and one interception. Maguire was the MVP in this clash. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only needed to make one save.

England will beat Wales if they can find ways to get the ball to Kane in open space. Similarly, Maguire must continue playing at an elite level to help Pickford prevent the opposition from converting chances.

Final Wales-England Prediction & Pick

Wales has not won a matchup since 1958. Unfortunately for them, that record will remain. England has the better team, coaching, and execution to stumble in this one. The Brits move on, and the Welsh go home.

Final Wales-England Prediction & Pick: England: -230