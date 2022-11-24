Published November 24, 2022

The second matches of the group stage begin as Wales faces off with Iran, with both countries looking for their first win. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Wales-Iran prediction and pick.

The Welsh are coming off a 1-1 tie with the United States of America. Initially, it looked bad, with the Americans leading 1-0 as the game inched closer to the later stages. Then, Wales drew a penalty and managed a penalty kick. Wales scored the equalizer on a beautiful kick by Gareth Bale, who sent the kick into the top of the net, careening just over the fingertips of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Wales won the shots-on-goals category by a 7-6 margin. Additionally, they hit three shots on target. The Welsh nailed 76 percent of their passes while allowing the Americans to connect on 87 percent. Moreover, they only had possession of the ball for 41 percent of the game. They established a 78 percent tackle success rate. However, they committed 10 fouls and drew two yellow cards. The Welsh also finished with three corner kicks and had one offside call against them.

Iran fell 6-2 to England in the first match. Ultimately, they fell so far behind early that and could not dig themselves out of the hole. Mehdi Taremi scored in the 63rd minute to put the Iranians on the board. Then, he connected on a penalty kick into the bottom-right corner as time expired.

Iran allowed 13 shots on goal while taking eight. Also, they hit just three shots on target while allowing eight. The Iranians completed 66 percent of their passes while allowing the English to hit 90 percent. Moreover, they only possessed the ball for 22 percent of the game. Iran established a 75 percent tackle success rate.

Conversely, they did not have a single corner kick while committing two offsides. Iran committed 14 fouls, including two yellow cards. Significantly, Morteza Pouraliganji and Alireza Jahanbakhsh committed the infractions and must tread carefully throughout the rest of the group stage.

Here are the Wales-Iran World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Wales-Iran Odds

Wales: +105

Iran: +310

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +148

Under 2.5 Goals: -182

Why Wales Will Beat Iran

The Welsh is still seeking its first World Cup victory since 1958. Now, they have the perfect opportunity to accomplish this feat. Bale played all 90 minutes of the first match and connected on 22 passes. However, he also committed a yellow card and must tread carefully, especially since he is the best Welsh scorer.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey connected on 29 passes, while Connor Roberts converted 39 successfully. Additionally, Harry Wilson had 24 passes, while Ethan Ampadu had 89 passes. The defense played well to avoid the loss to the Americans. Significantly, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies both played all 90 minutes. Rodon had five clears, while Davies had four. Thus, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey did not have a busy night, needing to make only one save.

The Welsh will beat Iran thanks to consistent passing from the midfield and Bale having the perfect scoring touch. Moreover, the defense is stout and does not allow much of an attack.

Why Iran Will Beat Wales

Iran did not show much in their defeat. However, there is one star that exploded in the losing effort. Taremi played all 90 minutes and delivered two goals. Additionally, he connected on 20 passes. Midfielder Ehsan Haji Safi added 23 passes to the effort. Conversely, no other midfielder made an impact in the match.

Pouraliganji was the only defender to impact the game, clearing the ball five times. However, he also committed a yellow card and must be careful as the group stage continues. The defense must play better than it did in the loss to England. Consequently, missed assignments led to a whopping six goals, and they must establish some formation to help their goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has not had a good week. First, he struggled early against England. Things were terrible after this point. Then, he collided with a teammate Majid Hosseini. Beiranvand is currently in concussion protocol and might be unable to play against Wales. Consequently, it could put the Iranians in a bind and force them to change their style of play.

Iran will beat Wales if they can establish an attack early and avoid playing not to lose. Substantially, it means changing their style and working toward getting the ball in Bale’s hands.

Final Wales-Iran Prediction & Pick

The injury to Beiranvan will play a significant role in this game. Also, the Welsh have the better squad and the drive to seek their first victory in 64 years. Look for the Welsh to come out strong, establish dominance, and win their first World Cup game since 1958.

Final Wales-Iran Prediction & Pick: Wales: +105