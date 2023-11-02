The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers have played exciting baseball in the World Series, but fans haven't been tuning in.

The World Series was expected to resume at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday with the Texas Rangers searching for the first MLB title in their franchise's storied history. Manager Bruce Bochy was expected to lead his team against the Diamondbacks and manager Torey Luvollo.

Luvollo dropped a Corey Seager admission after his team's Game 4 loss. Rangers pitcher Jacob DeGromm's impact on the Rangers was revealed.

With Game 4 looming and the Rangers leading three games to one, the latest World Series television ratings were revealed.

According to Sports Media Watch, four of the five lowest rated games in recent television history are part of the current World Series.

Updated chart through Game 4: pic.twitter.com/wtgNgCA7F3 — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) November 1, 2023

“Any idea what the viewership was for MAC football Buffalo-Toledo last night on ESPN?” one fan asked in response to the information.

“It's like Dan Patrick said this morning, that we knew the matchup with two Wild Card teams & the fewest combined wins would be the least viewed going in,” he said. “But then you take into consideration it started on a Friday, then Game 2 is on a college football Saturday night, Game 3 vs. Monday Night Football & Game 4 on Halloween.”

The Diamondbacks and Rangers are expected to play Game 6 on Friday and Game 7 on Saturday if necessary. The Diamondbacks needed a win on Thursday night to stave off elimination against their friends from The Lone Star State.

Thursday's anticipated pitching matchup was Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks vs. Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers.

Gallen had a 17-9 record on the season with an ERA of 3.47 while Eovaldi had a record of 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA.

This year's World Series is the 119th all-time edition of the Fall Classic.