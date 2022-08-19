‘World’s hottest grandma’ makes shocking claim about Shane Warne

OnlyFans star Gina Stewart has made a shocking claim about being in a secret romantic relationship with legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne who died earlier this year in Thailand. Gina Stewart who calls herself the “‘world’s hottest grandma” on her Instagram account revealed that she was in touch with Shane Warne even when he was in the South East Asian country before a heart attack ended the lives of arguably the greatest spinner cricket has ever seen.

She called Shane Warne a “friend and confidante” before disclosing that his death in Thailand has taken a severe toll on her mind as she was “devastated” after the news of the Australian cricketer’s demise shook the world.

“I have been devastated over the last few months. The world lost a legend and I lost a friend and confidante. The unthinkable happened. I was dating Shane but it wasn’t well-known. He wanted to keep it personal,” Gina Stewart told the British publication Daily Star.

Gina Stewart said that their relationship began in July 2018 after several months of online chatting and texting on phone before finally meeting in person in the coastal city of Gold Coast in the state of Queensland.

“I hope you are sleeping right now I just wanted to say thank you so much I really enjoyed your company. I’m so glad I met you. He arrived on the Gold Coast and I met him after a cricket game. We hit it off straight away and spent the whole night talking and getting to know each other. I found him extremely interesting and I loved hearing about his life and what made him tick. We became extremely close and I made a promise to him that I would keep our story out of the public eye,” Gina Stewart added. “At the time I had to be careful of the paparazzi as I had a publication trying to photograph me a lot where I lived. Shane and I would wear hats and sunglasses just to go out and we became creative on the Gold Coast and later Melbourne when I visited,” she elaborated.

Gina Stewart also mentioned why they kept their relationship hidden from the public.

“Shane was very unimpressed by the media and he did not want the story to get out so I had to decline offers and keep everything a secret,” she noted. “This is the first time I’ve spoken publicly about this and I always abided by his wishes and kept my life private. I couldn’t speak until now and I just want people to know he was a truly caring humanitarian. He gave back in so many ways through good deeds and he truly was a legend and someone who his kids can be forever proud of,” she claimed. “I was in contact with him before he left [for Thailand] and he was a good listener. He made you feel like you mattered. He would tell me he felt so comfortable with me as if he had known me forever,” she insisted. “As I was into health he asked me for advice on becoming the best version of himself again. I told him to eat totally clean and take it easy, especially with exercise. So I’m surprised he would go to extremes with dieting but I know when he puts his mind to anything he achieves his goals and successes,” she concluded.

Australia’s Shane Warne was widely considered the best leg spinner in the history of cricket and was the second highest wicket-taker in Tests, the longest format of the sport, with 708 wickets. Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler to secure 800 scalps in the five-day version of the game.

Warne appeared in 145 Test matches and 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia from 1992 to 2007, taking more than 1,000 wickets across the two formats of the game during his illustrious career.

However, he’s best known for bowling the “Ball of the century” to England batter Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes in England, eventually earning him the moniker of the “spin wizard”.

“Warnie”, as he was nicknamed, remained extremely popular even after retirement as he became a highly revered commentator and cricket pundit, commenting and writing about the game in various publications and on television across the globe.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, where he was reportedly on a vacation.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived”, the Aussie spinner’s management had said in a statement released to the country’s media after his demise in Thailand.