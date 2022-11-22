Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, it would probably be safe to say that one-time NBA champion Channing Frye is a fan of Victor Wembanyama. In a recent interview on the Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, Frye expressed just how much admiration he has for the young French phenom. Let’s just say that Frye is in awe of what Wembanyama could potentially bring to the table for any NBA team.

When asked if he was familiar with Wembanyama and all the hype surrounding the young man, Frye responded by saying that if he were in a position to draft the 18-year-old, he would do everything in his power to make sure that this would come to fruition:

“I wouldn’t have won a game,” Frye said.

“He is the greatest prospect in the history of basketball for the NBA. It’s not even close. There has never been a creative player. By God, whatever God you believe in, or none at all, that has come from the heavens, that has made a player that number one, his teammates love and appreciate. When he falls on the ground, they run and go get him. He’s a good kid. He’s personable. He’s not injury-prone at that size, and he has an absolute dog on the defensive end.”

“I wouldn’t have won a game!” 😂 It’s safe to say Channing Frye is all in on Victor Wembanyama Thanks to Channing for stopping by the lounge, full episode links below!



That’s some pretty high praise from someone that played in the NBA for 13 years. More importantly, Frye was a former teammate of the great LeBron James, so for him to say that Victor Wembanyama is the greatest NBA prospect of all time truly speaks volumes of how much potential this kid has.

Wembanyama is going to be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2023, and right now, teams from around the league — particularly those who are at the bottom of the barrel — already have their sights set on him. Now we know how Channing Frye would have acted if he were a GM or a high-ranking executive in the league.