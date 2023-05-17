WrestleQuest – Wrestling RPG Delayed Until Summer

Would you like to play a wrestling video game that incorporates RPG elements and real-life wrestling stars? Well the good news is that Mega Cat Studios is working on such a game. The bad news is that the game (which was supposed to launch some time this month) will be delayed until summer.

What is WrestleQuest?

WrestleQuest is an exciting turn-based RPG game that includes real wrestling personalities. You take control of rookie Randy Santos, who obviously takes inspiration from “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and must pile-drive your way to the top. There are multiple fantasy/wrestling themed worlds to explore, which are based on the careers of legends like Andre the Giant and Jake the Snake Roberts. With over 50 hours of gameplay content, WrestleQuest is shaping up to be more than just your average wrestling title.

The game mixes fantasy JRPG elements with the flare and gusto of wrestling. Fights take place in rings, but the worlds that can be explored resemble fantasy RPGs of old. There are different towns full of quests and townsfolk to speak to. You can unlock different wrestlers and characters to join your party. There also seems to be a morality system in place, though not much is known at the moment beyond that.

The turn-based combat system features a whole suite of moves you can use to crush your opponents. There’s also a lot of enemy and ring variety. From Lizards to zombified creatures, and from standard wrestling rings to graveyard-themed ones, the game features a unique design combination that hasn’t really been done before. What’s also cool is the crowd engagement within the battles. The more excited your crowd becomes, the higher your hype meter gets. This unlocks for you other special moves that you can use.

Players can also customize not only their gear, but their taunts, battle entrance, and style too.

Pretty cool, right? But it seems we’ll have to wait just a bit more until release.

Game delayed to Summer

Mega Cat Studios has announced an exciting partnership which caused challenges beyond anyone’s control. Typically games are delayed because they need more polish or testing. In this case, it seems Mega Cat Studios had their hands (or rather, paws) full with the new partnership. The developers plan to announce the release date some time this month. You can read more about it on their official tweet.

From Mega Cat Studios:

The Studio has announced though that there is a limited-time demo for Steam users as part of the Steam Sports Fest. It will be available until May 22nd. So if you’re itching to play some WrestleQuest, now’s the time.

WrestleQuest will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). To stay up to date on its release date and gameplay, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.