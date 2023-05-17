WrestleQuest – Wrestling RPG Delayed Until Summer

Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Would you like to play a wrestling video game that incorporates RPG elements and real-life wrestling stars? Well the good news is that Mega Cat Studios is working on such a game. The bad news is that the game (which was supposed to launch some time this month) will be delayed until summer.

What is WrestleQuest?

WrestleQuest is an exciting turn-based RPG game that includes real wrestling personalities. You take control of rookie Randy Santos, who obviously takes inspiration from “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and must pile-drive your way to the top. There are multiple fantasy/wrestling themed worlds to explore, which are based on the careers of legends like Andre the Giant and Jake the Snake Roberts. With over 50 hours of gameplay content, WrestleQuest is shaping up to be more than just your average wrestling title.

The game mixes fantasy JRPG elements with the flare and gusto of wrestling. Fights take place in rings, but the worlds that can be explored resemble fantasy RPGs of old. There are different towns full of quests and townsfolk to speak to. You can unlock different wrestlers and characters to join your party. There also seems to be a morality system in place, though not much is known at the moment beyond that.

The turn-based combat system features a whole suite of moves you can use to crush your opponents. There’s also a lot of enemy and ring variety. From Lizards to zombified creatures, and from standard wrestling rings to graveyard-themed ones, the game features a unique design combination that hasn’t really been done before. What’s also cool is the crowd engagement within the battles. The more excited your crowd becomes, the higher your hype meter gets. This unlocks for you other special moves that you can use.

Players can also customize not only their gear, but their taunts, battle entrance, and style too.

Pretty cool, right? But it seems we’ll have to wait just a bit more until release.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Game delayed to Summer

Mega Cat Studios has announced an exciting partnership which caused challenges beyond anyone’s control. Typically games are delayed because they need more polish or testing. In this case, it seems Mega Cat Studios had their hands (or rather, paws) full with the new partnership. The developers plan to announce the release date some time this month. You can read more about it on their official tweet.

From Mega Cat Studios:

“We cannot wait for you all to finally jump in and explore all of WrestleQuest. After four years, a 200,000-plus original word count, many powerbombs to settle disputes, and countless gallons of baby oil, we’re down to the final stretch of development. The wrestle-cats have been busy, performing multiple focus groups and gathering hours of playtesting feedback to get the game to style and profile. The added time has allowed us to go back to our wishlist and add in new and improved features like an entirely redone user interface, accessibility options, a fully updated world map, enhanced visuals, more sweat, and a gorilla press quantity of game balancing. With 50-plus hours of gameplay content, it is something we are incredibly proud of, and we are eager to share WrestleQuest with the world. As we raced towards the May 2023 finish line to bring this giant of a game up to our standard across all platforms, we also secured a new partnership we are extremely excited about. Unfortunately, this development also resulted in certain issues outside of our control. As such, we wanted to get an update out to everyone that has continued to wave their foam fingers in anticipation. After discussions with Skybound, we agreed we will be moving the launch of the game to this summer. We are expecting to announce the official shiny new confirmed date later this month. While we are disappointed that we couldn’t share the entirety of WrestleQuest with you sooner like we hoped, we firmly believe this is the right choice with respect to our players and the sweat, sweat, and more sweat we have poured into building the best game we have ever made. We can’t wait to get your hands on it! Sweat and Love,

Mega Cat Studios”

We know how disappointing it is to have to wait! In the meantime you can jump in and get your hands sweaty with our new and improved demo that's out NOW for Steam Sports Fest! From May 15th-May 22nd you can check it out here: https://t.co/A3c7rjaLhT — Mega Cat Studios x WrestleQuest (@megacatstudios) May 15, 2023

The Studio has announced though that there is a limited-time demo for Steam users as part of the Steam Sports Fest. It will be available until May 22nd. So if you’re itching to play some WrestleQuest, now’s the time.

WrestleQuest will be available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). To stay up to date on its release date and gameplay, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.