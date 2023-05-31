Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

WrestleQuest, the fantasy RPG/Wrestling themed game is coming out this summer. After a brief delay, Mega Cat Studios announced the news via Twitter. It seems fans will be able to pile drive their way into the action soon. Here are some more details on the release date, gameplay, trailer, and story.

Prepare for the body-slamming action— #WrestleQuest slams onto screens on August 8, 2023! 🎮 We can't wait to share this epic #wrestling #RPG adventure with you. Prepare to powerbomb your way to glory in the ultimate pixel-powered quest! Wishlist now: https://t.co/jd5pfvmE8R pic.twitter.com/DMUSG5XX1r — Mega Cat Studios x WrestleQuest (@megacatstudios) May 30, 2023

WrestleQuest Release Date – August 8th, 2023

The wrestling themed RPG game will release on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. It will come out for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The mobile version of the game will also come out exclusively for Netflix Games as part of the platforms gaming service. Below is the trailer.

Gameplay

The game features a turn-based combat system common in most RPGs but instead of swords, spells, or weapons you’ll be using your “guns”. By guns we mean muscles as you wrestle your way to the top.

The game has you explore an open world inspired by legendary icons such as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. You can explore different towns, accept side quests, and build up your character.

In terms of combat, you have four choices. You can either attack, use an item, taunt your opponent, or use what’s called a gimmick. A strike is a standard move, whereas gimmicks are special moves that use AP points.

Taunting opponents or pulling off different kinds of moves increases the crowd’s hype meter. The meter itself unlocks access to even more powerful moves and gives your attacks extra damage. However, your opponents can use the hype meter to their advantage as well, so make sure you’re the one who’s pumping the crowd up.

Sometimes before a fight begins you’ll get the chance to smack talk your opponents and increase your hype. One example is early on in the game, where you practice an exercise on this mechanic with other wrestlers. Choosing a clever response will increase your hype, whereas the shallow response will lower it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some enemies can’t be defeated by just lowering their HP to zero. At a certain point, the enemy will get fatigued and fall down, giving you a chance to pin them. Failing to pin them will result in your opponent regaining some lost HP and the fight will resume.

Throughout the game you’ll get other fighters to join your crew, and you’ll gain access to all sorts of taunts, gimmicks, gear, and worlds to explore.

You can also completely customize how your fighter enters the ring, and can even set presets in case you’d like to change it up. You can control the paparazzi, fireworks, sound effects/music, and can add effects like pyrotechnics, chair throwing, or confetti.

Story

WrestleQuest’s story follows rookie “Muchacho Man” Randy Santos, who takes his inspiration from Randy Savage. You follow him on his journey to reach the top of the wrestling world. In the game, you explore worlds with different themes that base themselves off the careers of wrestlers like Andre the Giant and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

The game mixes its story with classic RPG elements with a wrestling twist. While you explore different fantasy-themed worlds, the fights always take place on the ring. Throughout the game you travel to different towns, meet new people and recruit teammates to join your cause. There is supposedly a morality system that will be in the game, although not much is known at this point.

There are decisions that you can make which will impact your experience as you progress through the game. Some are subtle, but others can completely change how certain characters evolve over the course of the game. It’s a nice feature which should add replay value to the game and make players think about their decisions.

You’ll also be able to control more than just Randy Santos. In a gameplay demo that launched during Steam Sports Fest, players were also able to take control of Brink Logan and his teammate, Stag. During the brief phase you play as him, you learn how to hype the crowd even more with your entrances.

The game is full of witty humor and fourth-wall breaks that only add to the experience. Mega Cat Studios has something special in the works, and we’ll get to see the fruits of their labor this August.

For more WrestleQuest and other gaming news articles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.