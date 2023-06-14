WrestleQuest, the new Wrestling-themed RPG from MegaCat Studios is on the horizon after a brief delay. However, that won't stop the developers from showing off gameplay and talking more about the experience.

In case you don't know, WrestleQuest is a turn-based RPG where you control Muchacho Man Randy Santos on his way to become the very best. You can explore different worlds, accept sidequests, and gain new partners as you journey your way to the top. We've seen glimpses of gameplay, and even a demo that released during Steam Sports fest.

Now, the developers at MegaCat are showing us even more gameplay, but this time with explanations on how the game works. We also get some insight into their thought process for development. The video is below if you'd like to watch.

Without further ado, let's discuss everything in the video:

WrestleQuest Gameplay

The video starts off with the developer, Zach (Chief Powerbomb enthusiast) showing off a jungle-themed area. It serves as a dungeon-like area that you travel to earlier in the game. After showing off the scenery, the video quickly cuts to a battle, where we see a new teammate, Celine Logan.

Right away, the developer explains how not every enemy will need to be pinned in order to defeat them. In some battles, especially against tough “wrestler” types, you are required to pin your enemy. This adds a QTE that you must successfully pull off in order to defeat them. Thankfully not every enemy requires this.

The video skips ahead to a later part in the jungle, where we see a bug zapper swinging off a tree. It seems the player is able to interact with it, but the video skips forward again. We are then taken deeper into the jungle, where we learn a few things.

It seems battle encounters won't be randomly generated, as we can see enemies crawling around the map. Every enemy in the game has a specific movement pattern, which is nice to know in case you want to skip past them. Additionally, there are hazards in the open world which can lower your parties' HP.

They also show off a puzzle in the jungle involving colored rocks that block your path, and light bulbs. Putting a sheet over the bulb changes it's color, opening pathways previously blocked off. Sometimes these lead to your objective, or goodies you can pick up along the way.

Lastly we see some Macho Man Randy Savage statues. Visiting all Macho Man statues nets you a sweet prize, so we're looking forward to seeing what it is.

WrestleQuest Release Date

As we mentioned, WrestleQuest was hit with a brief delay due to unforeseen circumstances. Thankfully, the game wasn't pushed back too far and will come out later this summer. You'll be able to pile-drive your way into the action soon.

The wrestling themed RPG game will release on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. It will come out for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

For more WrestleQuest and other gaming news articles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.