WWE 2K23 DLC Bad News U Pack, the final of five, is here. Wade Barrett makes his long-awaited to the WWE 2K squared circle as a competitor alongside a legendary diva and three debutants who represent the next generation of WWE. Here is all of the information you need to know about the DLC Bad News U Pack, including its release date, price, and details.

WWE 2K23 DLC Bad News U Pack Release Date: August 16, 2023

WWE 2K23 DLC Bad News U Pack arrived on all consoles the game is available on August 16, 2023, marking the final DLC of the WWE 2K23 Season Pass. The new DLC comes after the release of WWE 2K23 Patch 1.16.

This new DLC adds five new playable characters. These are:

Eve Torres – 85 OVR, Striker, Light Heavyweight Damon Kemp – 75 OVR – Technician, Light Heavyweight Nathan Frazer – 76 OVR – High Flyer, Cruiserweight Andre Chase – 77 OVR – Technician, Light Heavyweight Wade Barrett – 85 OOVR – Striker, Heavyweight

There will be no more new DLC coming out after this release, which means these 5 playable wrestlers caps off the complete list of wrestlers that make up the WWE 2K23 roster. All five DLCs are included in the game's more premium versions, or as part of the $39.99 Season Pass, which will net players a wrestler for $1.6 each. Players can also opt to purchase the DLC packs individually, like the Bad News U Pack, for $9.99 each, or roughly $2 per wrestler. Getting the Season Pass essentially gets you one free DLC pack, but in the case you're fine with not getting at least two of the DLC packs and aren't that interested in the bonuses that come with the Season Pass like the accelerators, then purchasing individual DLC packs would be the much smarter choice.

WWE 2K22 was released on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game scored a 9/10 in our review.