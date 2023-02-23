Former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze has been confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K23 roster, as revealed by Xavier Wood’s UpUpDownDown.

Another surprise inclusion to the WWE 2K23 roster not included in the big reveal last week is former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze. With a rating of 77, Tyler Breeze was revealed during the UpUpDownDown live WWE 2K23 Ratings Reveal stream, performing as a WWE Legend in the game. This would be the first time Breeze will be appearing in a WWE game as a legend, which makes sense given that his contract with WWE as a performer ended back in 2021 when he was released by the company alongside his former tag team partner, Fandango, as part of budget cuts.

Apart from being a playable character, Breeze will also make his debut as a General Manager in WWE 2K23’s MyGM Mode, which makes a return this year after debuting last year to positive reactions from fans. Breeze will be a selectable GM for the game mode alongside his long-time WWE 2K Battle of the Brands rival, Xavier Woods. Over the years, Breeze and Woods have been competing in GM Mode in WWE games, playing older titles like SmackDown vs. Raw, with their latest video series covering WWE 2K22’s incarnation of the game mode.

With Breeze’s inclusion in the WWE 2K23 roster, the total number of revealed playable wrestlers have gone up to 200, which is now closer to last year’s 222, including alternate versions of wrestlers. With DLC wrestlers still on the horizon, the WWE 2K23 roster is now on schedule to overtake last year’s roster, which should make a lot of fans happy. Still, with Breeze’s inclusion, fans have made an exception with several wrestlers who have not been included in this year’s roster, which we hope could be addressed by the eventually DLC reveals in the coming weeks.