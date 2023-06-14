WWE 2K23 Patch 1.12 update adds more than 50+ new moves as well as preparing the game for the release of the Race to NXT DLC Pack.

Ahead of the upcoming Race to NXT DLC Pack, the third of five DLC Packs, Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have released the latest patch for WWE 2K23. Aside from compatibility and stability updates, the new patch also adds a whole array of new moves, mostly as part of the move sets of the new superstars being added to the game. The dozens of new moves will definitely interest creative players, as this adds a lot of versatility to the game's create-a-superstar mode. This new patch also gives players the ability to chain moves together, like Tony D'Angelo's Northern Lights Suplex into a Fisherman Neck Breaker combo, as shown on the official WWE 2K23 Twitter Page.

More polish has also been added to multiple superstars, the patch notes advertise, but it's not clear to whom this applies. Nevertheless, there are already many custom-made improvements that are available in the game's Community Creations Mode, so it might actually be hard to find these improvements if you've been updating character models yourself since launch. Still, this is good news as in previous years, Visual Concepts did not really exert much effort in updating old models throughout the year.

WWE 2K23 version 1.12 Patch Notes

#WWE2K23 Patch Update 1.12 is LIVE! 🛠️ Added support for the Race to NXT Pack

🛠️ Improved stability throughout multiple creation modes

🛠️ Added polish to multiple Superstars pic.twitter.com/DObLCZzt2M — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) June 13, 2023

Players can find the complete patch notes below:

GENERAL

Added polish to multiple WWE Superstars

Various stability improvements

Added support for Race to NXT DLC pack.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns of a crash occurring when a barricade is broken during gameplay

Addressed reported concerns of match rules not being applied correctly when the win condition of “2 out of 3 Falls” was on

Addressed reported concerns of only one title being displayed in double title matches

CREATE

Improved stability throughout multiple create modes

Addressed reported concerns of props in custom arenas not being saved properly

UNIVERSE

General compatibility and stability bug fixes

MyGM

Addressed reported concerns of the Morale and Stamina of Keeper Stars not resetting at the end of a season

MyFACTION

General bug fixes

AUDIO

Addressed reported concerns of the NXT UK Women’s Champion being announced incorrectly

While WWE 2K23 Patch 1.12 might not seem as content-filled as the previous Patch 1.10, this new patch is definitely filled to the brim with improvements to WWE 2K23's Creation Suite. Aside from adding 50+ new moves to add to your wrestlers' arsenals, a lot of stability has been added to custom game modes, custom match rules, and custom arenas, giving players much more flexibility in designing their arenas for the game.