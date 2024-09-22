The biggest WWE 2K24 DLC Pack is here. With seven new DLC wrestlers in this pack, here's everything you need to know about the WWE 2K24 DLC Global Superstars Pack, including its release date, price, and other details.

WWE 2K24 DLC Global Superstars Pack Release Date: September 18, 2024

The WWE 2K24 DLC Global Superstars Pack is the fourth and biggest DLC pack as part of this year's Season Pass. The Global Superstars Pack was released on September 18, 2024, on all available platforms. Unlike previous DLCs, there have been no reports of delayed releases for this one, which is very much appreciated but also to be expected.

This new DLC adds seven new playable characters:

Carlito – 80 OVR | Technician | Light Heavyweight

Dragon Lee – 77 OVR | High Flyer | Cruiserweight

Jade Cargill – 85 OVR | Powerhouse | Heavyweight

Kairi Sane – 78 OVR | Striker | Cruiserweight

Nia Jax – 86 OVR | Powerhouse | Super Heavyweight

Michelle McCool – 85 OVR | Technician | Light Heavyweight

Lyra Valkyria – 80 OVR | Striker | Light Heavyweight

The DLC pack also adds the following MyFACTION cards to your collection:

Diamond 90 OVR Dragon Lee

Diamond 91 OVR Lyra Valkyria

Diamond 90 OVR Carlito

Diamond 92 OVR Kairi Sane

Diamond 93 OVR Jade Cargill

Diamond 91 OVR Michelle McCool

Diamond 93 OVR Nia Jax

The DLC pack comes with the game's Season Pass. The Season Pass gives players access to five post-launch DLCs and retails at $39.99 or comes with either the Deluxe Edition or the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game. Players can purchase the pack on its own for only $9.99.

These seven new wrestlers join the game's already extensive roster of playable characters, making this entry to the series the most packed in the history of WWE games. They also have updated move sets, although there are some notable exclusions like Lyra Valkyria's Diving Axe Kick being missing as part of her kit.

A Solid DLC for Active Wrestlers

This DLC pack is a solid addition to the WWE 2K24 roster thanks to the addition of several active competitors who didn't make it in the original cut. People like Carlito and Dragon Lee who have been involved in various main roster feuds deserve attention, especially Carlito who has been prominently featured on weekly TV thanks to his affiliation with The Judgment Day. Current WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax's addition should also make Universe mode enjoyers happy for their current-era runs.

Michelle McCool is also a cool addition since she's been appearing in the Royal Rumble a few times over the past few years, but she would have been easy to miss if she weren't here. The headliner is of course Jade Cargill, who has also been prominent on weekly programming as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair, but we're also thankful that Kairi Sane has made her return and that Lyra Valkyria has made her debut.

Overall, this is already the peak for WWE 2K24 DLCs, with just one more DLC pack coming in November, which will add Legends like Mr. Perfect, Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger, The Iron Sheik, and the debuting The Great Muta. With that over, we expect that we'll start receiving news about WWE 2K25 which we expect to come out early next year.

WWE 2K24 is currently out now on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game currently has an 81 Metascore at Metacritic, and our WWE 2K24 review scored the game a 9/10.