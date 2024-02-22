Bayley has just won the Royal Rumble, but the crew over at Visual Concepts isn't giving The Role Model the utmost respect that she deserves, what with her relatively low WWE 2K24 ratings score.
Bayley may have just won the Royal Rumble and she may have just set a record in lasting the longest in a women's Royal Rumble match, but it doesn't seem like Visual Concepts took that into consideration when they gave Bayley WWE 2K24 ratings amounting to just 85 OVR.
Bayley is one of the most successful female wrestlers in the company, with her 380-day reign as SmackDown Women's Champion being the longest reign for that title. She's also close to winning a new championship as she aims to dethrone IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL, but it doesn't look like Visual Concepts sees Bayley as a top star on the same level as Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.
Bayley has been in contention with her former stablemates at DMG CTRL, with whom she started feuding with when Asuka aligned with the faction and a returning Kairi Sane made Bayley feel out of place. IYO SKY is definitely getting the support of her fellow Joshi wrestlers, while it's still unknown where Dakota Kai's loyalty truly lies.
It'll be interesting to watch how Bayley would stave off DMG CTRL and ensure victory at WrestleMania XL without the interference of the others. Bayley's going to need to watch her back a lot as the threat of interference is high in her match with IYO SKY. What will Bayley have to do to win?
Meanwhile, the WWE 2K24 ratings of the rest of DMG CTRL hasn't been revealed yet, so that's something we'll report on later when the news comes around, so stick with us here at ClutchPoints Gaming.