Bianca Belair is standing on the shoulders of giants.

Bianca Belair is on top of the women's division in WWE, and she's been a dominant figure in whichever championship belt she goes after. In this year's game, Bianca Belair gets her greatest WWE 2K24 ratings yet.

Does @WWEgames cover Superstar @BiancaBelairWWE have a reason to celebrate when @GameOverGreggy reveals her @WWE @2K rating? That’s it for today but more reveals are coming so stay tuned to #UUDD! pic.twitter.com/foGqIgCJdp — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 21, 2024

Granted, when we say the greatest, we do mean the peak, but Bianca Belair getting a 95 WWE 2K24 OVR rating this year isn't a record-setter. She already was a 95 OVR wrestler last year, after all. 95 OVR is already hard to top, anyway, so Bianca retaining her OVR rating is already a feat itself.

It's worth noting, however, that while 95 OVR is already high, it's not yet the -EST, not even in her own division. As previously covered, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley got 96 OVR, the highest rating any female wrestler has ever received in a WWE 2K game.

Although she's currently behind Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair is still on the hunt. She'll be involved in the Elimination Chamber premium live event this weekend, and she's one of the two, along with Becky Lynch, who is favored to take home the win and challenge Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

Aside from Bianca and Becky, other participants of the Elimination Chamber this Saturday are Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez will also be participating. While we already have ratings for Liv as well, we're still waiting on the WWE 2K24 ratings for the last three.

We'll be sure to update you with an article when that happens, so make sure to stick with us here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest WWE 2K24 news and updates.