Just how do the rest of the Judgment Day compare to Mami and Dirty Dom?

The WWE 2K24 Ratings Reveal season continues as we get the OVR ratings of the Judgment Day's Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Damian Priest.

Although they haven't been involved in the major storyline heading into WrestleMania XL, the Judgment Day remains one of the most dominant factions in WWE. Yesterday, UpUpDownDown revealed the WWE 2K24 ratings of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Damian Priest, giving them OVR ratings apt for their status and reputation.

The Archer of Infamy Damian Priest continues to rise in the ranks, as Señor Money in the Bank raises his OVR rating, from 84 in WWE 2K23 to 86 in WWE 2K24. This is his highest-ever rating, as his WWE 2K22 debut also got him an 84 OVR rating.

The same can't be said about the Judgment Day's latest-inducted member, and no, we're not talking about R-Truth. The Irish Ace JD McDonagh gets the lowest rating he's ever had in a WWE 2K game, regressing to 71 OVR from his 79 OVR rating in WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion hasn't won any major matches recently, and he has been losing more on TV than winning, so it's an expected but unfortunate result for Balor's apprentice.

Finally, we have The Judgment Day's ace, former World Champion Finn Balor, who retains his 87 OVR rating from WWE 2K23. This isn't his highest rating by a long shot, but his WWE 2K18 OVR rating of 88 isn't far from what he's gotten anyway. This is, of course, lower than Finn's Demon Persona OVR rating, a character we lost last year, which usually gets a decent 90+ OVR rating in other games. It appears that the Demon won't be making a comeback this year, based on what we know about the game so far.

Previously, we reported on the ratings of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, two other members of the Judgment Day. Stick with us here in ClutchPoints Gaming for more of these WWE 2K24 Ratings Reveals, and for more news and updates on WWE 2K24.