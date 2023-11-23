Due to the wrestling legends' return to SuperCard, D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley of the Dudley Boyz are now subject to WWE 2K24 rumors.

Wrestling website and WWE video game experts over at SmackDown Hotel are speculating that The Dudley Boyz will be coming to WWE 2K24 amongst the Legends who appear in the game in every entry. The website reported earlier in September that the wrestling duo have signed a Legends Contract with WWE, which means they are now prime candidates to be added to the WWE 2K24 roster.

These speculations became stronger when the two legends were added to WWE SuperCard as Fusion Cards. WWE SuperCard has just recently started its tenth season, with new cards added to the game for players to unlock, collect, and play with. WWE SuperCard's tenth season has been touted as “the biggest update ever” and has added scores of new cards into the game.

Following the Legends Contracts news from September, the Dudley Boyz have now been added to WWE SuperCard as Fusion cards Next step WWE 2K24?#WWE2K24 #WWESuperCard https://t.co/dIAKp4n21C pic.twitter.com/TIZXRyIfUf — The SmackDown Hotel 🔥 (@TheSDHotel) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, there is still no concrete news on when WWE 2K24 will be released, although all clues indicate that the game's expected March 2024 release date will proceed as planned. Fans would remember that the latest WWE 2K rumors indicated that the late Bray Wyatt's career would be heavily featured in the next WWE game, but it's still unclear if this inclusion will be in WWE 2K24 or in a separate spin-off game.

What do you think? Would you welcome the Dudley Boyz back to WWE 2K24? It has been a long time since they featured in a WWE 2K game, with their latest appearance dating all the way back to WWE 2K17 as part of the Raw brand.