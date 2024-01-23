Special Guest Referees confirmed to wear Special Guest Referee attires.

The Casket Match, Ambulance Match, Gauntlet Match, and Special Guest Referee match types are all returning to WWE 2K24, 2K's Bryan Williams and Lynell Jenkins confirm.

Casket Match – The classic match type that was popularized by The Phenom, The Undertaker, makes its triumphant return in a WWE 2K game, allowing players to bury the wrestlers they don't like, both figuratively and literally. However, it's not yet confirmed whether or not this game is a Singles-only matchup, or if the game also has the Buried Alive variant. It's also not yet revealed whether or not female superstars can take part in this match type.

Ambulance Match – Speaking of Casket Match variants, the Ambulance Match also makes a return, allowing players to send their opponents to the nearest local medical facility. Just like with the Casket Match, it's still not confirmed whether this is only available for Singles matches and if women can take part in these matches.

Gauntlet Match – Gauntlet Matches are also now available to play in this year's entry, giving players the iron man treatment against waves of new opponents. It's not yet confirmed whether or not this match will be a 1-on-1 affair, or if it will feature tag matches as well.

Special Guest Referee Match – One of the most sought-after match types in WWE 2K games has been the special guest referee match, which now is back in WWE 2K24. The Special Guest Referee Match will always have the assigned special guest referee wear a special guest referee attire, unlike previous video games that featured them in their regular ring attire. 2K also indicated that players will be able to exercise their referee duties as loosely as they want.

Improved Backstage Brawl – Aside from the match types like the Casket Match, the game will also feature improved versions of existing match types. This includes an improved Backstage Brawl which will feature more interactible objects, environmental hazards and weapons, as well as 4-player support.

Improved Royal Rumble Online Mode – Royal Rumble also gets a timely update and now allows up to 8 online players in 30-man Royal Rumble matches.

These are all of the new features added to match types in WWE 2K24 so far. WWE 2K24 has a March 8, 2024, release date for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.