The promised WWE 2K24-themed SuperCards for WWE 2K24 cover athletes Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are finally here. Find out how to redeem them to your WWE SuperCard mobile app account below:
How to Claim WWE 2K24-themed Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley SuperCards in the WWE SuperCard App
Offer available until 12/31/2024. More info here:https://t.co/BLJ1S2N9hr
— WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) March 18, 2024
Available until December 31, 2024, getting the WWE 2K24-themed SuperCards for Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley isn't entirely difficult. You just need to boot up the game, update to Patch 1.04, and wait for the news window to appear. There will be an image with a QR code. Scan the QR Code and claim your reward.
As an added bonus, you don't need to have a copy of WWE 2K24 to claim these SuperCards for Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. You just need to scan the QR code through the WWE SuperCard app to claim the reward.
- Launch the WWE SuperCard app
- Go to Settings
- Click QR Scanner
- Scan the QR Code to claim your reward
Since we're all friends here, we want to save you the trouble of booting up the game. Or if you don't have a copy of WWE 2K24, don't worry fam, we've got you covered. See the image below with the QR Code and scan it for your SuperCards rewards.
— Josiah (@Josiah1000q) March 18, 2024
Big thanks to the heroes on Twitter sharing the QR Code in the replies.
The exclusive time-limited reward will give players a limited edition pair of WWE 2K24-themed Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley Royal Rumble-tier cards, 3000 SuperCoins, and 3 Rarity Draft Picks for WWE SuperCard. The code also includes a card back of the Standard Edition artwork.
WWE 2K24 is out now on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. WWE SuperCard is available on both iOS and Android.