WWE 2K24 update 1.04 is here, and we have our patch notes to summarize the most important changes, report on shadow fixes that were reported in unofficial channels, and inform what other bugs and broken stuff need fixing in future updates. Without further ado, here are your biggest fixes for this new patch.
WWE 2K24 Update 1.04 Patch Notes
Here are the official patch notes from the 2K Sports support site:
General
- Several stability issues have been addressed
- Addressed a reported concern related to lighting within certain arenas not displaying correctly
- Addressed a reported concern related to using Seth Rollins '14 entrance with RAW 2002 arena
- Addressed a reported concern related to the ring announcer playing audio twice
- Addressed a reported concern related to an illegal tag interference debuff
MyFACTION
- Added tutorials for Faction Wars rewards
- Improved leaderboard stability
Community Creations
- Addressed a reported concern related to presentation name being unavailable when creating a superstar
- Addressed a reported concern related to colors failing to be saved in Create-An-Arena
Universe
- Addressed a reported concern related to general gameplay settings not being applied to Universe
Online
- Addressed a reported concern related to the Guest Referee meter still being enabled after turning it off
Reported Shadow Fixes and Existing Issues
Aside from the officially stated fixes above, there have also been various reports from unofficial sources like Reddit posts and YouTube content creators of shadow fixes that have been done but unreported by 2K. Here are some of the most important ones:
- Lighting for the WrestleMania 31 Day Arena has reportedly been fixed for PC
- Animation for Middle Rope Senton 2 has reportedly been fixed
- Camera cuts now reportedly remain off when toggled off
- Game crashing when starting the Showcase Mode match between Seth Rollins and Randy Orton on PC has reportedly been fixed
Meanwhile, several issues remain unsolved as of today, with the most glaring being:
- Reported AI issues where Ladder Matches never conclude as AI never climb for the briefcase/belt
- AI Managers removing the turnbuckle cover too much
- Universe Mode matches resetting when players leave the game mode in the middle of a show
- Universe Mode rivalries not ending properly during PLEs
- Custom attires and alternate attires not working correctly with custom entrance screen effects
- AI Submissions Minigame being too hard to win
- Late Referee Pin Count start
- Referee getting stuck in an animation and not being able to move on to next action
- Online stability issues, especially when using CAW
- Broken minitrons in majority of arenas
- CAW's eyes disappearing during entrances
- Money in the Bank cash-ins targeting the ex-champion when the champion loses the match
- Sideplates not appearing correctly
- Wrestlers sometimes float randomly above the ground
- Entrance attire not appearing correctly on menu pose
- Invisible characters on entrances when having too many wrestlers entering at once as a stable
That's quite a lot of new bugs and issues that have accumulated over the past two weeks since the game launched. So far, the bug fixes in the recent patch notes have not addressed major issues reported by the community, so it appears that these problems flew under the radar of Visual Concepts and 2K when shipping the game for release.
Hopefully these issues are fixed soon, especially since many of these issues are repeats from previous games, or returned after being fixed last year. We'll report more of these unofficial finds in future patch notes, so let's keep track how good 2K's and Visual Concepts' post-launch support will be this year.