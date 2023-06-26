In less than a week, Becky Lynch will take the ring in the O2 Arena in London, England, to try to become Miss Money in the Bank for the fourth time in her WWE Hall of Fame-bound career.

Now, unfortunately for “Big Time Becks,” Money in the Bank hasn't been too kind to her, as she has failed to bring down the briefcase in all three of the Ladder matches she's taken part in and even lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in the 2019 iteration of the Premium Live Event. Still, as she noted in a recent appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, bringing down the briefcase and signing her name on the open contract inside of it, would be a dream come true, as it would allow her to effectively become the most dangerous woman in the entire Fed.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve wanted that thing, I’ve wanted it,” Lynch said. “And I’ve always wanted to hold it, because anything can happen, and it’s that element of surprise that you always have. That’s what we wrestle for, that’s what we do this for, to elicit a response from the audience and there is never a better, bigger response than when somebody with a briefcase hits the ring, their music hits and the place just goes electric because anything can happen. I want that!”

Afforded a chance to “speak to the Irish,” as Kevin Patrick put it, Lynch took the opportunity to harken back to a previous running of the Women’s Ladder match before contextualizing it around “me countrymen.”

“When we look back at the Money in the Bank 2018, that’s really where ‘The Man' started, was from the audience responding to me kindly,” Lynch noted. “To finally give them their reward and say, ‘guys, it’s all been worth it’ while I climb that ladder on the O2 in front of me countrymen, it will be worth it. I feel like we need it, we need it.”

Is this the year “The Man” becomes “Miss Money in the Bank Becks?” Or will her losing streak extend to four non-consecutive shows, with the former champion a bridesmaid, not a bride, once more? Fans will find out in a few short days.

Becky Lynch explains why she never felt comfortable in NXT.

While Becky Lynch is undoubtedly one of the most popular WWE performers of her generation, with the entire company pushing for her to succeed in the ring, in NXT, that wasn't necessarily the case. No, between her, shall we say, work-in-progress character to her lack of championship gold, Lynch revealed on After The Bell that she really didn't become comfortable in WWE until she made her way onto RAW as one of the Four Horsewomen of the Women's Revolution.

“I don’t know that I ever felt comfortable in NXT. From the moment I got on RAW, I felt way more comfortable than I ever did in NXT. I think a lot of that was I was always on the chopping block. Like, I was always on the chopping block. It’s kind of one of those things where you say to people, like, ‘Oh, no, I wasn’t good,’ and they go, ‘Oh yeah, sure, sure.’ The great thing about me was I didn’t really have anything to lose, and I didn’t have any shame, so I get up there and I do a silly Irish jig, and I played crazy characters like little old lady magician and all this different stuff and hoped something stuck, because I was like, well you know what? They’re not going to book me like I’m the next Goldberg. I’m not going to be spotted and seen like, ‘Okay, we need to put a rocket to her because she’s got it.’ For me, it was just a matter of how I could survive. So give me anything, give me a sliver of anything, and I will take it. I will run with it. I will put as much energy as I can into it and try to make it as good as I can, and that was kind of what I did. That was my survival mechanism,” Lynch said via No DQ.

“I think I had the luxury of feeling like I never made it or like I was never going to make it, and I think that was a blessing because it never allowed me to become complacent or entitled. I just always had to work, and I had to grind. I think that’s what made everything better, and I also think that’s what has endeared me to the fans. I think they see that. Not many people are seen and spotted and like, ‘That’s our guy. That’s our girl. Let’s strap a rocket to them.' Not many people get that in life, and I think people can relate to that.”

Fast forward eight years into the future, and it's Lynch's blue-collar attitude that has allowed her to rise above Sasha Banks, Bayley, and especially Charlotte Flair to become the unquestioned top star of her generation and maybe the top female star in the history of WWE, which, considering the talent who has talked through the doors of Titan Towers, is really saying something. And the best part? At just 36, Lynch has the potential to add plenty more chapters to her WWE story, including maybe winning Money in the Bank.