What is the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-in of all time? Is it Seth Rollins betraying Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31? Dolph Ziggler's cash-in on Alberto Del Rio in 2013? Or how about Austin Theory's decision to cash-in on “The Visionary” on a random episode of RAW for the United States Championship, a botched effort so embarrassing it may just become the most memorable in a bad way?

Well, in the opinion of LA Knight, the answer is none of the above.

Taking part in a digital exclusive segment ahead of SmackDown, Knight was asked which Money in the Bank cash-in was his favorite, and, in true “Megastar” fashion, he decided to make the segment all about his favorite topic: himself.

“What a stupid question. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll give you a more intelligent answer, how about that? Because you’re thinking about, well, who is my favorite; do you think I give a good d**n who over there is winning Money in the Bank? Do you think I care to look back about who’s won Money in the Bank in the past? Good for you, you won Money in the Bank,” LA Knight said. “Here’s the deal; no matter whose won Money in the Bank in the past, it fails in comparison to whose gonna win Money in the Bank in the present. Because any of them who want to hold a candle to me? Go ahead and try. Nah nah! It doesn’t work that way, because the greatest cash-in that you’ll ever see, that I’ll ever see, has yet to happen. Keep your eyes peeled, yeah!”

Welp, there you go, folks; LA Knight's favorite Money in the Bank cash-in attempt hasn't happened yet, because he won't technically become Money in the Bank champion until the first day of July, when he bests a field that also features Butch, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Logan Paul at the O2 Arena in London… or at least that's the theory Knight is positing. Who will actually win the open contract and, in turn, who they actually cash it in on, remains very much open for debate until the match goes down in London. Still, if there's a favorite for the contest, it has to be everyone's favorite Hollywood “Megastar,” LA Knight, yeah!

"The greatest cash-in that you'll ever see, that I'll ever see, has yet to happen" 👀 Is @RealLAKnight the current favorite to win the #MITB contract?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7qIS4mSOzt — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2023

LA Knight reflects on his journey from undesirable to undeniable.

Cody Rhodes talks a lot about his time away from WWE and how he turned himself from undesirable to undeniable, but he was a member of the WWE Universe for a decade before he tried his luck on the indies. LA Knight, however, actually had to work his way up from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood to Impact, NWA, and eventually WWE, with stops at dozens of indie promotions along the way.

Discussing his path to the big leagues in an interview with Digital Spy, LA Knight appreciated all of the steps along the way that brought him to where he is today.

“I look back on the journey very fondly in a lot of ways. At the same time, I look back at it with a lot of frustration and a lot of anger because I should have been here a long time ago. I should have been doing this and having this match and all this stuff a long, long time ago. Although, at the same time, I appreciate what I've done and the way I've had to go about it, and the fact that I've just gotten to live the life that I've gotten to live, particularly over the last 10 years.”

Digging a little deeper into his own past, Knight explained the “mixed bag of emotions” he experienced over the past 10 years, from living in LA and traveling the world to being frustrated that things didn't come quicker for him. Fortunately, it would appear the “Megastar” has found peace and is in a better place now, regardless of her success.

“Right around the time I turned 30, everything just kind of took an upswing,” LA Knight said. “Living in LA for the time that I did was just amazing and I got to see the world through wrestling in different companies. I went to India for the first time, Australia for the first time, Canada, Mexico, Japan.

“It's very mixed feelings because there's a lot of me that's just a frustrated, angry guy that this has not happened much sooner, but at the same time, that peaceful side of me is just like, ‘Hey, it's been a good run, it's been good journey,' And there's still so much more to come.”

Though his path may have been longer than others, in the end, LA Knight got where he needed to be, and is now roughly a week away from becoming Mr. Money in the Bank. Yeah!