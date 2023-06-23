When it comes to professional wrestling, few Superstars, regardless of age, gender, or employer, have had as much success in the ring as Becky Lynch.

Once known simply as “The Man” for being the top performer in WWE, Lynch has been a part of seven different championship reigns since landing in WWE in 2013 and has taken part in some of the biggest matches, angles, and moments of the last decade, from her Triple Threat victory in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to her 26-second victory over Bianca Belair to announce her return to action at SummerSlam 2021.

And yet, when asked about the biggest challenge Lynch has faced in WWE over the past few years in an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, Lynch pointed to an issue outside of the ring that has made 2023 one of the most challenging years of her professional life: post-weaning depression.

“I suppose the biggest challenge was one that kind of came up recently, which I didn’t realize could happen, was, you know, people talk about postpartum depression, and I thought that’s what happens instantly,” Becky Lynch said via Fightful. “So I’d kind of scaled past it and been like, ‘Oh, I’m great. I’m fine. I survived it.’ I came back to work relatively, not too quickly, but relatively quickly, and put everything into that. So I kind of felt like I’d escaped it. Then I weaned her in January, and I didn’t realize that when you’re done nursing, that you can get kind of a postpartum depression then. So we’re over two years later, and so at first I didn’t realize what was happening. I didn’t realize why I was so on edge, and then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months, and I was in a really bad spot. It was kind of one of those things where you’re trying to pull yourself out of because I would know mentally, god I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great husband, I’ve got a great baby. I’m doing this thing at the highest level that I love. But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome just that level of depression, and so thankfully, somebody that we all know, I won’t put her on the spot, but she told me what was happening because it had happened to her, and she had gone through that. She gave me some help, and she gave me some tips, and I kind of just kept thinking it was gonna pass, and then it really wasn’t passing.”

So how was Lynch able to overcome her issues? Fortunately, she explained that to Patrick and Graves too, and ultimately, the story does have a happy ending.

Becky Lynch explains how she was able to overcome her post-weaning depression.

Continuing her discussion with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, Becky Lynch explains how she was able to ultimately overcome her issues and get her life back on track with her husband, Seth Rollins, and daughter Roux.

“It was right after WrestleMania, just there, right after Trish turned on me, and I hurt my foot in that match, I hurt it in the beginning, and it was like a precursor to a stress fracture, so they took me off for four weeks. It was such a blessing because I kind of really had to face everything that I was going through,” Lynch said. “When you’re go, go, go, you can be so distracted, but you realize that you’re getting quite explosive, but you just kind of get on with it. You’re just our, ‘Let me get on with it.’ So I really had to face it and learn how to deal with it, and a lot of it was meditation, and that really didn’t, it made me understand my thoughts a bit better.

“So I was able to figure them out and stop them when they were getting too dark, and then just a crazy supplement routine, and then acupuncture really kind of balanced everything, and then I was like, ‘Oh, god, okay. Now I can appreciate everything again and get back to feeling like me.’ It lasted way longer than I thought it would, and I thought it was going to pass. So that was probably the biggest obstacle that I faced because I feel like, it’s kind of like the oxygen mask. When you don’t have your oxygen mask on, you can’t help anybody else, and I felt like that too. I felt like I didn’t want to be around people. I could feel this bad energy that I had bringing other people down. So now I’ve gotten back to feeling like myself and bring excited for everything. That was the biggest hurdle I had to overcome.”

In the end, Lynch was able to get her life back on track and is now happy to share her story with people who are dealing with something similar, which is the mark of a true babyface hero.

“I didn’t know you could get post-weaning depression,” Lynch said. “So not even knowing that that was a thing, I think also hurt me because ‘why am I feeling like this? Why am I acting like this,’ and not realizing that this is actually a common thing just happens, and there are ways that you can treat it. Once you figure out the cause of all of that, then you’re off to the races, and then you’re back, and then you can appreciate everything. But yeah, for a few months there, it was rough.”