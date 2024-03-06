As the professional wrestling world eagerly anticipates the expected Big Business debut of Mercedes Mone in “Bo$$ton,” there's a segment of the IWC who is equally disapointed by the fact that Sasha Banks, one of the Four Worsewomen of WWE's Women Revolution, will not be returning to RAW or SmackDown any time soon, if ever.
Initially debuting for the promotion all the way back in 2012 as part of NXT, Banks was part of some of the most important matches in WWE history, but a disagreement with management over how to book her Tag Team Championship reign with Naomi led to her walking out of the promotion alongside the “Glow” and eventually to AEW, where Tony Khan will likely pay her much closer to her desired number than whatever Nick Khan had in mind.
Discussing one of those magical moments, her main event spot at WrestleMania 37 in an interview with Gorilla Position, Bianca Belair, the other woman in the bout, celebrated the magic she made in the ring with Mone and wished that they would have been afforded a chance to do even more.
“I haven't had this conversation with her. I don't know what she wants and what she wants to do. I just want what's best for her and what she wants to do with her. I'm no one to tell someone what they should do. I will say that we created some magic in the ring at WrestleMania 37,” Bianca Belair said via Fightful.
“I think there was so much more magic to be made, not only with us inside the ring, but with me being champion at the time, and the tag team champions, I saw so much representation that was on the verge of happening, so much greatness that was going to happen. The fact that it was all halted at that point, I would love for it to pick back up one day and take off. We didn't even touch the tip of the iceberg with what could be done.”
Did Belair and Mone have exceptional in-ring chemistry? In a word, yes, their match at WrestleMania 37 was as impressive for the moves it featured as the history it made but in the end, more matches between “The EST” and “The Boss” will likely be relegated to “What Ifs” and 2K… unless Mone pulls a CM Punk and ends up back in WWE in no time.
Swerve Strickland is excited to see Mercedes Mone in AEW.
While Bianca Belair may be disappointed that she doesn't get to see any more Sasha Banks matches in person moving forward – unless, of course, she buys a ticket to Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, or an AEW Pay-Per-View – one wrestler with the exact opposite experience is Swerve Strickland, who could call “The Boss” his coworker as soon as next week in Boston.
“It's like adding the top free agents to your NFL team. you can't be upset about that, you can't be mad about that. The best of the best of our generation. Two of the best. If the rumors are true and they are coming over, and that is the choice, and the contracts have been signed, and ink has been put to paper, then we're building our true dynasty. AEW is now a dynasty. We have the best prospects of the future in pro wrestling right now,” Swerve Strickland told In The Kliq via Fightful.
“I think one of the worst things you can do as a fan base is talk about the now and really dwell on the now instead of truly investing in the future. that's what AEW is doing. That's what I think we're doing better all around, 100%. Our future looks incredible.”
In professional wrestling, performers come and go; few wrestlers work for the same promotion for their entire lives, and when top stars hit the open market, it can shake up the entire landscape of the promotion forever. Is Mercedes Mone the next Hulk Hogan, the next Outcasts, or the next Jon Moxley? Or will her run in AEW shakeout more like the Ultimate Warrior in WCW, Sting in WWE, or CM Punk in AEW? Well, part of that comes down to mindset, as for a performer to really gel in a new location, they have to buy into what their new company is looking to accomplish. But it also comes down to booking decisions, as if AEW books her like Eric Bischoff booked Bret “The Hitman” Hart” in WCW, there's no amount of Sailor Moon outfits and Star Wars cameos that can make up for it.