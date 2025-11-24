For the first time in six months, WWE star Zoey Stark is able to “fully run” after suffering a devastating knee injury in May 2025 on Monday Night RAW.

Stark shared her progress on social media on X, formerly Twitter. She posted a video of her doing drills on turf, a promising sign a half-year after suffering her knee injury. In the video, Stark is seen making sharp cuts while running between cones.

“6 months in and finally able to fully run and pivot pain free. It took some time to get there but we got there. Thank you [Dr. Zaki Afzal] one step closer to getting back into the ring! [praise hands and praying hands emojis].”

Hopefully, her rehab continues going smoothly, and Stark is able to return to the ring sooner rather than later. This video is a promising sign.

When will WWE's Zoey Stark return to action?

Recently, a report surfaced that Stark could return to WWE from her injury in the “middle” of 2026, so if that is true, it will still be a while before she is back in the ring.

Even if it will still be several months until Stark comes back, WWE is already discussing creative plans for her. There is a chance that she comes back as a babyface instead of a heel as well.

Her injury was suffered during the May 19, 2025, edition of RAW. Stark was competing in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. At one point, Stark attempted a dropkick from the top rope. However, she landed awkwardly on her knee, and she was promptly removed from the match.

Shortly before her injury, Stark became a singles star once again. Shayna Baszler was released, quietly disbanding the Pure Fusion Collective (P.F.C.) stable, which previously featured Sonya Deville. Her momentum was cut short with the injury.