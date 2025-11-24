Bret Hart has publicly slammed two WWE veterans, Hulk Hogan and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Over the years, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has gained a reputation for expressing sour opinions and comments on his former colleagues or pro-wrestling veterans, most notably against Goldberg. However, this time, Hart chose to skip past the former Universal Champion and slam Hogan and Roberts instead.

Speaking on the Johnny I Pro Show, Hart reflected on his match against Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8. While detailing Piper's guidance, Hart mentioned how Hulk Hogan and Jake Roberts “never passed the torch to anybody”.

“Roddy [Piper] knew how to make a hero,” Hart said. “I was trying to, you know, in those days, trying to climb up to the next level, and Roddy was really the first guy to reach down and pull someone like me up to the next level and pass that torch. In contrast to guys like Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan, who never passed the torch to anybody. All they did is take and take and take and never ever help anybody. Two of the biggest pieces of shit in wrestling.”

Bret Hart continues to praise Roddy Piper

In the same interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, Bret Hart opened up about “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as one of his best opponents.

“Let me put it this way. Roddy had the exact same match that I did. Not necessarily the moves, but the story,” recalled Hart. “We could put the moves in after. I remember he laid out the whole match and how he thought it should go. It was a really special ending that he had found or seen done or done somewhere, but that was how he wanted to go out. He goes, ‘I want you to do the [spot]’ where I push off with the sleeper and fall back on him and all that and roll over and pin him and one, two, three.

“I was like, ‘Great. I love it. This is the exact same match.’ Roddy laid out for me basically the same framework of the match that I had in my mind. When Roddy started talking to me, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s such a relief.’ Because it’s like we’re on the same page,” he further concluded.

Bret Hart and ‘Rowdy' Roddy Piper faced each other at WrestleMania 8 for the Intercontinental Championship.