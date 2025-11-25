Paul “Triple H” Levesque has a powerful message for the people concerned with older stars like Brock Lesnar and John Cena leading the WWE roster.

One of the top pro-wrestling promotions in the world for over four decades, WWE has essentially placed itself as an industry leader. With multiple champions and iconic wrestlers in the promotion, the roster often gets too deep to place everyone at the top. While the roster runs deep, it also has multiple young as well as older talents. Recently, speaking to Complex, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the ongoing concerns about WWE's old roster.

“When people talk about the business now, and they talk about where our talent are at,” he said. “The top players are all in top positions, and they’re a bit older, but the thickness and the depth of what is underneath them is what I’m most excited about because the field is deep, this business is going to be in good shape for a long time.”

According to The Sportster, in 2024, about 50% of the roster was over 35, making the median age somewhere around 34.7%. While the NXT roster was still young, with a median age of 28.4. As of now, WWE World Champions Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are 47 and 40 years old. While the mid-card champions, John Cena and Ilja Dragunov, are aged 48 and 32, respectively.

The women's division champions, Stephanie Vaquer, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and Maxxine Dupri, are aged 32, 33, 38, and 28, respectively.

Triple H opens up about the future of WWE

In the same interview with Complex ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H also opened up in detail about his excitement for the promotion's future. While the main roster and the top talents are aged and wiser, he is excited to see some of the budding talents taste success.

“The thing about it this year is, and I think you see it in the WrestleMania commercials, the field is wide open between a Brock Lesnar, between Roman, Punk, Cody, Seth is on the shelf right now, but he factors into that,” he said. “That’s not even counting the new generations of the Bron Breakkers, the Bronson Reeds, the younger guys that are up and coming.”

This year's Survivor Series will feature young talents such as Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed in the match.