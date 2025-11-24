It's no secret that WWE legend Bret Hart hates Goldberg, and he blames him for ending his career. However, Hart appears to be a fan of the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

During an interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, Hart criticized modern professional wrestlers' technique. While he is not a fan of many, one name that stands above the rest is Lesnar, whom Hart “would like to wrestle.”

“I would like to wrestle Brock Lesnar,” he claimed. “I’ve always heard from different guys that Brock Lesnar is a professional — he's really good. He’s not like Goldberg. He knows what wrestling is all about, and he does it right. And some guys like Goldberg never understood it.”

Hart's comments can be read as throwing shade towards Goldberg. Still, Lesnar is a safe worker, and he continues to be two decades into his career.

Lesnar recently returned to WWE after a two-year hiatus. He is about to compete in his first WarGames match at Survivor Series on Nov. 29. He will team up with the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as well as Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. They will face the Usos (Jey and Jimmy), Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

The “Beast Incarnate” is one of Goldberg's past rivals as well. They faced at WrestleMania 20 before they both left the company. 13 years later, they would face at WrestleMania 33, and Lesnar would beat Goldberg to win the Universal Championship.

Bret Hart's beef with WWE legend Golbderg

For years, Hart has attributed the end of his career to Goldberg. He suffered an injury during a match against Goldberg, and he is seemingly still bitter.

Goldberg recently conceded that he “kicked him in the head,” but he called it an “accident.” He continued by explaining, “I never maliciously would try to hurt anyone.”

He knows that he has “never lived it down,” and decades have passed. Maybe someday, Hart will find it in him to forgive Goldberg. Hart would leave WWE for a while before rejoining them in 2010 for a brief run. He had a short run that included a WrestleMania match against Vince McMahon, which he won.