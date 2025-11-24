Former professional wrestler and Hall of Famer Bret Hart has dropped another bombshell aimed at former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels.

With Vince McMahon no longer associated with WWE since his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, the former WWE Champion is rarely mentioned by current or former stars. However, recently speaking on the Johnny I Pro Show, Hart opened up about the “Heartbreak Kid's” relationship with McMahon.

“I think that Shawn and Vince were sleeping with each other. I’m just telling you,” he said. “I think I’m very close to the truth here. Shawn and Vince were lovers. I’m being dead honest. When I look back, it’s like I got caught between two lovers, and I got shafted and screwed over and Shawn was so envious and jealous of my position that he finally had to sleep with Vince to get it.

“I would say it to Shawn if he was right here. I would actually like to have Shawn come clean and say, ‘Look, we were lovers.' Because I’m sure they were. If I saw either Vince or Shawn here, I would say, ‘I think you guys were lovers,'” he continued.

McMahon always shared a special bond with the “Heartbreak Kid”, which was evident in the creative booking decisions. The above comments came after McMahon allegedly cried after watching Michaels relinquish his WWE Championship.

Bret Hart slams Hulk Hogan and Jake Roberts, calls them ‘pieces of s**t”

In the same interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, Bret Hart shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan and Jake ‘The Snake' Roberts. Hart called the duo out for never passing the torch to anybody.

“Roddy [Piper] knew how to make a hero,” Hart said. “I was trying to, you know, in those days, trying to climb up to the next level, and Roddy was really the first guy to reach down and pull someone like me up to the next level and pass that torch. In contrast to guys like Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan, who never passed the torch to anybody. All they did is take and take and take and never ever help anybody. Two of the biggest pieces of shit in wrestling.”

Even though Hart is still going strong at 68, Hulk Hogan passed away this past July, whereas Jake Roberts, at 70, has fought many health problems.