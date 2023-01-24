Folks, it’s official: Brock Lesnar is back in the WWE, and he’s got one very specific superstar in his sights.

First, the setup; after returning from his suspension, Bobby Lashley has been back on the same business he’s been on since last fall: winning back the United States Championship. Heckbent on besting Austin Theory for the strap, Lashley was able to secure a championship match on RAW XXX for the belt, with a No Disqualification stipulation added to prevent “A-Town’s Finest” from trying to chicken out from a you-know-what beating.

On paper, this theory was sound, as Theory is always looking for the easy way out of a situation, and you can’t win a championship match any way but with a 1-2-3, a tap, or a referee stoppage, which obviously sides in “The Almighty’s” favor, but what Lashley didn’t account for was the return of Lesnar, who, after watching his long-time rival beat the dickens off of his smaller, younger foe, emerged from the back to start some trouble, get some cheers, and F5 his opponent like he was Theory-sized.

What does this mean? Is Lesnar back for The Royal Rumble, to settle his Crown Jewel score and then dip back to his farm? Or could this have bigger implications, maybe involving a certain WrestleMania 39? Either way, if MVP has his way, Lashley will have a little extra muscle in his corner when the match goes down.

MVP continues to push for a Hurt Business reunion in WWE.

Before Lashley could demolish Theory and then get decked by an F5-slinging Lesnar, he talked to Cathy Kelley in the back to discuss why he wanted to make his title match a No DQ contest. Now normally, that isn’t much of a story, but it certainly became one when who but MVP emerged from the back to give the former United States Champion a little tune-up Hurt Business-style.

“Because no disqualifications means no excuses, no way out,” Lashley said. “Theory can’t keep his title by getting disqualified, and I can’t get disqualified for what I’m gonna do to him. See, I should still be United States Champion if it weren’t for Brock Lesnar, but I dealt with Brock and I dealt with this little, silly suspension that I had also. So I have one focus and that’s to tear Austin Theory apart and win my United States Championship back.”

“Excuse me, Cathy, could you leave us for just a moment, I need a word with the Champ,” MVP said. “Champ! That’s right, I said Champ, because I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that you will do everything you said you were gonna do. You’re going to be good on your word, you’re gonna hurt Austin Theory, and you are gonna take back your United States Championship. And then after that, go hit the VIP Lounge, pop some bottles, make some new friends.”

“See P, I didn’t need your help or Omos’ help to become the number one contender, and I don’t need your help to win the title back. So tonight, let me handle my business,” Lashley said.

“Go ahead, champ,” MVP concluded. “You go handle your business.”

Will Lashley accept MVP’s help ahead of his forthcoming showdown with Lesnar, whenever that may go down? Only time will tell, but if he doesn’t, it’s safe to assume the rematch will heavily feature the whole Hurt Business ahead of another RAW-running rampage.