Several Superstars gathered at WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri‘s wedding, including Chelsea Green and ex-star Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder).

Dupri just got married to NXT star Anthony Luke, and Green posted a collection of photos from the wedding. It appears the wedding took place on a beach. Green wore a baby blue dress, and Cardona matched her with his shirt.

Dupri also posted a video with Luke. She captioned it by saying, [hashtag Luke At Last].” She was sporting her wedding dress in the video.

WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelly was also there. She posted a picture of her, Dupri, and Green hanging out by a space heater. Kelly joked that they “would marry this space heater if we could.”

Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, and Cathy Kelley together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hvmErV0aWN — Cody Goaty (@CodyGoatyy) December 31, 2025

Article Continues Below

The wedding looked like a blast. Congratulations to Dupri and Luke on their wedding. Hopefully, they get a nice break before having to return to the ring.

WWE's Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke's wedding

Dupri and Luke just held their wedding in Florida. They are two of WWE's top rising stars, with the former being the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.

She beat Becky Lynch on the Nov. 17, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Since winning the championship, Dupri has successfully defended the title once on television, beating Ivy Nile during the Dec. 15 edition of RAW.

Luke is currently performing on WWE's NXT and Evolve brands under the ring name Kam Hendrix. Before joining WWE, he played college football at American River College and San Diego State University. Additionally, Luke had a brief stint in the CFL, playing for the Montreal Alouettes.

His in-ring debut came in April 2024 during an NXT live event. He then debuted as part of WWE LFG, their new reality competition series.

Luke and Dupri announced their engagement in December 2024. A year later, they celebrated their nuptials alongside some close friends and family.