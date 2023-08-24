Though he may not currently have the Intercontinental Championship around his waist, Chad Gable earned a pretty darn good consolation prize on RAW, when he became the first man to secure a singles win – albeit count-out – over Gunther since he was elevated onto the WWE main roster in 2022.

Call it a cheap way to secure the W, call it bull-you-know-what since Gable didn't pin or submit the “Ring General” in their incredibly produced match, whatever you want to call it, Gunther still has an L on his singles wrestling resume, and Gable has the biggest W on his since being elevated to the main roster all the way back in 2016, which, considering his resume, is saying something.

Asked about securing the biggest win of his career as a special guest on The Bump, Gable noted that while he is proud of his efforts, he knows that it's going to take a lot to defeat Gunther, as he's one of the most “immovable objects” in the WWE Universe.

“He’s on his way to try and make history, right. But I think I carved out a little piece of history for myself. I beat Gunther, his big loss since coming to the main roster,” Chad Gable said via Fightful. “Yeah, I didn’t leave with the championship. That’s true. But look at the crowd reaction and listen to that crowd reaction that night. It just shows you the magnitude of what a defeat of a guy like that does because he’s established himself on a level that not many guys have done this quickly. They hire him as this immovable object, unstoppable force. So the reaction on a count-out victory, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like that before. The people took that, and they ran with it. Very seriously, it was a big deal.”

Turning to the future, Gable noted that he's ready for the challenge of taking on Gunther once more, as he plans to use his background psychology to scramble the “Ring General's” brain.

“Momentum is on our side here. He’s now essentially suffered two losses to me, and you can see the frustration building in a guy like that, who’s been so successful over the past 18 months,” Gable said. “He’s got two blemishes now on his record that he didn’t expect to come at this pivotal time, when he’s this close to breaking the all-time record. So a lot of what we do is mental, getting inside guys’ heads. I learned that a long time ago through amateur wrestling. Psychology plays a big role in this, and he’s gonna be struggling. I don’t know when this next is gonna be, but I guarantee I deserve another title shot, and it’s gonna happen. So when that does come, his brain’s gonna be messed up. His mind is scrambled, man.”

Do you know why Gable calls himself Master? No, it's not because he's a master of professional wrestling – though that is true – but because he has a Master's degree from Full Sail University, so if anyone is smart enough to formulate a plan to dethrone Gunther, he has to be on the very short list.

Chad Gable reflects on his relationship with ex-tag team partner Jason Jordan.

Before Chad Gable was the leader of the Alpha Academy, he was a part of another member of an Alpha-themed team, American Alpha, alongside then-tag team partner Jason Jordan.

Though Jordan was forced to retire all the way back in 2018 due to a neck injury, he and Gable remain incredibly close, as the latter noted in an interview with Nick Hausman.

“So Jason, I still consider one of my best friends. I mean, we grew so close in those few years that we were a tag team. And now that he's producing, I always say a quick “thank you” every time that he's on with the producer sheet, under my match or my segment. Because our mindsets are so similar, exactly the same. So he knows he needs to tell me very little, and I know that I need to ask very little of him, because we're basically going to say the same thing either way. We know how each other works, how we operate, and man, I'm just so happy he found a place after,” Gable said via Wrestling Inc.

“Because I mean, what a tragic thing to happen, to have an injury and such a promising career. I mean, he was on the upswing, and I think it was one of those situations where this character that they gave him that he started developing, people at first were like, “Oh, this isn't working at all.” But they were just not quite seeing what it was going to be yet. And he was on that rise. He was there, man. He was finding his groove, and then just got cut down in his prime. So it's sad, but I'm happy to see him. He's having a lot of success. He's happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it's cool to see.”

Despite being out of action for the last five years, Jordan has remained a fixture of WWE's weekly productions, albeit in a backstage role, with the maybe son of Kurt Angle actually producing the match between Gable and Gunther on RAW. While he would likely still appreciate getting in the ring, especially if he was going to retire Angle, it's nice to see that Jordan has not only found another way to keep working in the business but remain close to Gable in the process, too.