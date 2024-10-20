When it comes to the WWE Universe in 2024, few performers hold as much pedigree as CM Punk and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson… unless you ask “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

That's right, despite having dozens of title reigns between them, having headlined the biggest shows imaginable, and selling millions upon millions of dollars worth of merch to legions of fans, the two-time former NXT North American Champion is simply over talking about the old guard of the WWE Universe. Why? Because the future is now, old man, and he wants fans to get with it, as he noted on the Foundation Radio.

“First of all, last I was in the ring with CM Punk, I was 11 years old, and he thought he was a big man, singing happy birthday to my loser sister,” Mysterio recalled via Fightful. “But anyways, I’d like to see him now. I was my dad’s height [back then]. So now I’m 6’1, 200 pounds. I’ve seen him wrestle, CM Punk, so let’s see what you got, old man.”

Turning his attention to The Rock, who Mysterio famously once said has only done one good thing in his career, Mummy 2, “Dirty” Dom waves him off too, telling the “old head” to move along with the rest of them.

“Honestly, I’m just tired of these old heads thinking they can hang and come in here with this younger generation. I don’t even want to speak for everyone else,” Mysterio noted. “I’m speaking for just myself. The end of the day, I’m my own person. I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time. These old heads want to come in and get it, they all can. CM Punk, The Rock, don’t matter. They’re just mad because they don’t have hair, and I have the best hair and the best mustache.”

Is Mysterio right? Should WWE move on from the heroes of yesteryear in favor of new blood? Maybe so, at least at times, but hey, if Mysterio really wants to make fans forget about their favorite “old-head heroes,” he has a perfect chance to do so weekly in the ring.

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has his sights set on this WWE Title

So how can Mysterio help to cement his legacy in the WWE Universe? Well, by becoming a champion on the main roster. Fortunately, he has a pretty good idea of which belt to target, as there's a certain member of the RAW roster who has something he wants.

“We’re done with Priest and Rhea, the Terror Turds, whatever they like to call themselves, twins 40 years apart. But anyways, now that we’ve gotten rid of some dead weight in the Judgment Day and we’ve replaced them with people like Raquel [Rodriguez] and Carlito, and we’ve got Liv, it’s been really good for the Judgment Day,” Mysterio explained via Fightful.

“We have Finn and JD as the World Tag Team Champions, we have Liv as the Women’s World Champion. I would say I have some unfinished business with Jey Uso. There’s something he has that I might want. Not might. There’s something of his that I want, and that’s definitely not Rhea. So I don’t know. We’ll see what The Judgment Day has in store.”

Mysterio wants Uso's belt, not his (maybe) girl, Ripley? Goodness, Mysterio has done an exceptional job with his heel turn, as his ability to get heat even on a podcast is second to none.