Chelsea Green has been through a lot since she walked out on Deonna Purrazo following a failed attempt to retire Mickey James on Impact wrestling; she debuted back in WWE at the Royal Rumble – for a few seconds at least – formed an odd couple tag team with Sonya Deville, and on the most recent edition of RAW, became one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after her partner pinned Liv Morgan for the 1-2-3.

Stopping by Busted Open Radio to discuss her former partner's in-ring success, Purrazzo noted that she couldn't be prouder of Green's efforts, as she's always dreamed of being a member of WWE and now gets to enjoy that accomplishment.

“I think that for me, I’m a wrestler. I’m not necessarily an entertainer, and IMPACT Wrestling has given me the opportunity to show the world what I do best, and that’s wrestle and give me the space to be myself authentically and make mistakes and learn character but wrestle because that’s what I do best. When Chelsea got released, it was really hard for her because WWE was the job she wanted from the day she got into wrestling, and she kind of did what she had to do to work her way back, and look at her now,” Deonna Purrazo said via Fightful.

“I said it time and time again, there’s no one I want more success for than Chelsea Green. If it can’t be me, I want it to be her and to see her week after week be her real self. The theatrics on her face and the silly comment she made [on the July 10 WWE Raw] about, ‘Three strikes, you’re out, basketball,’ that’s Chelsea. That’s exactly who she wanted to be, and I’m so glad that her path took her back to WWE and gave her that character.”

After suffering not one but two broken wrists that sidelined her first tenure in WWE just when it seemed like she was on the cusp of something bigger, it looks like the third time's the charm for Green, as her new character is an absolute hit, and fans love to see what kind of wild behavior she has up her sleeve next, including Purrazzo, who will be tuning into RAW each week to see it herself.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Deonna Purrazzo was happy to wrestle an ex-WWE star at Slammiversary.

Using Busted Open Radio to promote her own work instead of just the efforts of her former tag team partner Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazo revealed why she was willing to put her Knockouts Championship on the line against Trinity Fatu – aka WWE's Naomi – who was a relative newcomer to the promotion.

In the opinion of the “Virtuosa,” champions are supposed to put their titles on the line, and if giving Fatu the title gets more fans to tune into the show each week, then that rising tide will raise all ships.

“I don't think as a champion you ever go in wanting to lose, but yes, I think that the division is bigger than just myself,” Purrazzo said via Fightful. “We have a lot of women who work really hard, and [they] also want to carry this division to new heights. If Trinity being the champion, if she can get the best of me and defeat me, does that for our company, then I can't complain about that. I think I've gotten to a point at IMPACT where, whether I'm champion or not — I am a three-time champion. So I've lost it twice at this point. Whether I'm champion or not, I tend to just keep my role as one of the faces of our company. I'm really grateful for that, and if having a champion who has done a lot more than me is bigger, has a bigger platform than me, brings more eyes to our product, and has more people watching every week, has more people talking about it than me being champion doesn't matter. You know, we want growth. We want to continue to evolve. If Trinity does that, not just Trinity, if anyone did that, I can't be upset at the end of the day. That's best for business.”

The real-life wife of Jimmy Uso, who famously threw her titles down on the table and walked out of WWE alongside Mercedes Mone – aka Sasha Banks – last summer, Fatu's return to professional wrestling has been a huge success, with fans loving to see her back in the ring and back in the championship circle after a year of uncertainty. Though Purrazzo lost her match at Slammiversary, in the end, she was able to wrestle in front of many more eyes than she's used to, which is as she intended.