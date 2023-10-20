Chris Jericho is a man very familiar with the concept of Mount Rushmores.

One of the most prolific performers of the past 30 years, Jericho deserves consideration for more than a few top four lists based on the famous landmark in South Dakota – or the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla faction featuring Kevin Steen, Adam Cole, and the Young Bucks, your call – with his quest for the Undisputed WWE Championship giving him an instant spot on the list of greatest WrestleManias of all time alone.

And yet, while discussing Mount Rushmores in a special appearance on Hot One's Truth Or Dab Rapid Fire for First We Feast, Jericho decided to focus a little less on in-the-ring work and a little more on what matters most: Partying.

“Gallows and Anderson, and Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, we had a gang for a while. Me, Raven, Mongo McMichael, and Curt Hennig. Good times. Dennis Rodman, lots of fun there. But we don’t do that sort of thing anymore, kids. Do not try this at home,” Chris Jericho told Sean Evans of First We Feast.

Whoa, Doc/Luke Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson on a list of top-tier partiers? Who on earth would have ever thought?

In professional wrestling, nothing seems to get fans to pop more than a Mount Rushmore list. One based on who's the best partier, well, that's a list more than a few fans can get behind.

Will @IAmJericho rank other wrestlers from the best to worst actor? Can he reveal the craziest backstage party animals from the wrestling world? On #TruthOrDabRapidFire, Chris Jericho has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7watswbYK — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) October 20, 2023

Chris Jericho talks AEW running up against WWE on 10/10.

After going toe to toe against WWE's developmental program for the first time in months, AEW had to take the L against a star-studded NXT program loaded up with Hall of Fame-caliber talent, and needless to say, darn near everyone had an opinion on the fallout of Tony Khan's company.

Some made fun of AEW for not producing stronger results with their A show, even when moved to a different night. Others trashed WWE for the actual quality of the show Shawn Michaels put together for primetime, as the headlines largely eclipsed an underwhelming effort on television. And others still poked fun at WWE for putting so much effort into beating AEW, loading the show up with a WrestleMania-sized collection of stars only to fall back to earth the next week, whereas Khan's company stormed back in a major way when back on Wednesday night.

One fan who fell into the final category isn't a fan at all but instead one of the most decorated performers in professional wrestling history, Chris Jericho, who discussed the showdown in his interview with The Messanger. Though Jericho admits AEW did take the loss, in the end, sometimes it's not how you win but the efforts WWE had to go to to secure a relatively unimpressive dub.

“You know, you can only bring in Cena and Undertaker and Cody and everybody else so much because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time. And it was a fun little, ‘Hey, F-you AEW.' I didn’t even really worry about it. I told Tony, ‘Well, if you want to fire back, bring in Shaq and Snoop Dogg and those types of guys, Mike Tyson. But Tony didn't do that. We relied on our show and our guys and our girls, and that's the way it's always been for us. This would be like a football game where you bring in all of your top stars from years prior and beat the other team 30-26. It's like a video game. Let's bring in Tom Brady from five years ago and then play him for one game against Chris Jericho. OK, you guys won, but you only won 30-26,” Chris Jericho told The Messenger.

“So, don't get too far up your own a** because you didn't do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn't bother me. It's competition, man. It's good for the fans, it's good for the companies.”

Alright, technically speaking, a 300,000 viewer victory doesn't quite equate to a 30-26 victory, with something like a 45-30 win more realistic. Still, Jericho has a pretty good point, as AEW's biggest addition to the show was Minoru Suzuki, who didn't even appear on Dynamite but instead delivered a barnburner with Eddie Kingston on a special digital pre-show. Had Carmelo Hayes, Ilya Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Lola Vice beaten Jericho, MJF, Christian Cage, and Adam Copeland, that would have been one thing, but fans will never get to know which show would have come out on top had everything been equal, as they weren't equal.