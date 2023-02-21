With Sami Zayn officially out of the way after dropping a genuinely disappointing match to Roman Reigns at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes is the last line of defense standing between “The Tribal Chief” and 1,000 days as champion.

Walking down to the ring in order to cut one of his much-anticipated promos, “The American Nightmare” rapidly found himself an observer alongside all of the fans in Ottowa, as none other than Paul Heyman, sporting a very funny neck brace, took over the Titantron to deliver some words of wisdom to Reigns’ forthcoming foe.

“Man to man, face as close as I’m willing to be to face, you can’t beat Roam Reigns,” Heyman said. “They can boo all they want, but let’s go on the hypothetical, let’s play to everyone’s fantasy. Let’s say that the stars align, the gods smile upon you, the Devil collects my debt. Let’s say at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes beats “The Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, for these championships. Then, sir, what will your life be like? Have you ever heard the phrase indentured servitude? Now I know what everyone’s thinking about now, that’s not the lifestyle of Roman Reigns, but that’s because Roman Reigns has special counsel. Roman Reigns has “The Wiseman,” Roman Reigns has Paul Heyman.”

“If you defeat Roman Reigns for the championships, which you won’t, but if you do, you won’t have Paul Heyman with you, will you, Cody? So let’s do the math playing to this notion that Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns, what will your life be like? First of all, 200 days on the road defending these championships, 50 days a year doing charity appearances and red carpets, now we’re at 250. 30 days a year overseas promoting the general brand of World Wrestling Entertainment, now we’re at 280, and another 20 days promoting WrestleMania and SummerSlam and, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, Backlash, and Peoria, let’s not forget promoting your championship defenses in Peoria. Now you’re up to what, 300 days, 305 days per year, which means 60 days at home.”

“And what happens during those 60 days, Skype calls, Zoom calls, promoting the business? It’s like your father Dustin so famously said, when your father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes was on the road, he was never home, and even when he was home, he was never home. Is that the life you want for your wife and child? Is that what you want for your family, Cody? Is that the sacrifice you’re willing to make for these titles? I know what you’re thinking, I’m about to say something vile and vulgar, and contemptible like ‘don’t worry, Cody, on a cold winter night, Roman Reigns will keep your wife warm,’ I would never say something like that. Roman Reigns is a happily married man. But I’m not. And I assure you, Cody Rhodes, that’s when you’re gonna find out that your WrestleMania dreams are going to become your own, personal, nightmare.”

Wow, referencing Dustin Rhodes and suggesting some extra-marital impropriety in the same promo? Maybe that Stunner from Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber gave “The Wiseman” a concussion or something, as he’s shooting from the hip with a particular disregard for facts or morality. Fortunately, Rhodes was afforded a chance to shoot back on the ECW booker and effectively ended their feud on the spot.

Cody Rhodes slams the door in Paul Heyman’s face.

After angrily walking around the ring, collecting his words, Rhodes lifted the microphone to his lips and let Heyman know just where he stands.

“D*mn, Roman Reigns, Roman’s great; you’re great Roman, but I’ve seen this play before, don’t send this man again,” Rhodes said. “We haven’t come face to face yet, we probably will, and it will probably be very soon, and I will say the same thing to you know that I’m going to say now, you are without a doubt the greatest WWE Undisputed Universal Champion in the history of the company. You’re the current greatest champion in all of sports, but it doesn’t change a d*mn thing, I have to finish the story: I beat you at WrestleMania.”

Welp, it’s official, folks; Heyman can’t say a word to Rhodes with a straight face ever again, as the “Son of a son of a Plumber” has effectively removed his claws and pushed him to the side for good. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, Rhodes still has plenty to say to, as in just over a month, the duo will be entering into a dance that will define chapters of their professional wrestling career forever.