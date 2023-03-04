When Paul Heyman boldly declared that Roman Reigns was the son Dusty Rhodes always wanted in a masterclass of a promo against “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW, it felt like your standard, run-of-the-mill insult. Sure, the elder Rhodes trained Reigns before he became an international Superstar during his time in developmental, but there’s no way Reigns made “The American Dream” prouder than his own son, right?

Well, when Reigns noted the very same thing in his first face-to-face interaction with Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 39, it got fans searching the internet for some proof of this potentially contentious assertion, and, interestingly enough, it actually exists.

“WWE Roman trained under my teaching,” Dusty Rhodes tweeted in 2014. “It got him there, nuff said.”

Wow, while there is a good bit of context missing from that statement, as Dusty never said he didn’t love his son, loved Reigns more than Cody, or that he was the son he wish he had, it does show that “The American Dream,” who was working as an NXT trainer at the time, was incredibly proud of his efforts training Reigns and other superstars like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. While one would assume Rhodes would be proud of his son’s efforts too, as he did play a big role in launching the first true competitor to WWE in 20 years and is now set to take place in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39, Cody has always been obsessed with his father’s legacy, so playing off of that insecurity could either turn out very good or very bad for “The Tribal Chief.”