After taking an absolute beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar during his opening round battle against The Miz and Finn Balor in the WWE World Heavyweight Tournament, Cody Rhodes was approached by Cathy Kelley to see if he had any intentions to accept “The Beast Incarnate’s” challenge to “fight” at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

“Cathy, I know you’re obligated to ask that question,” Cody Rhodes noted. “Obviously, I don’t feel good; obviously, now I don’t get to be the first World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night RAW in a tournament that, respectfully, was mine to win. So I really… I’m sorry, what am I supposed to really say? I don’t know.”

After walking away for a second, Rhodes stopped, put it in reverse, and went full-on babyface to address Lesnar’s challenge.

“Actually, here’s what I do know,” Rhodes said. “This is the second time, the second time that Brock Lesnar has attacked me for no reason, and from behind, again, for no reason. The only reason I can think of is because Brock Lesnar’s long-reigning grip on the main event scene, his monopoly over the main event scene, that grip has been releasing. Because by every measurable metric there is, I have been the man around here, and at Backlash, I proved it. I pinned Brock Lesnar, and I don’t think Brock can handle it, and hearing this tonight, grabbing me by the throat, asking me to fight, to fight. Wanna fight, Brock Lesnar? You wanna fight me? Against all my better judgment, here’s what I have to say: Let’s fight! At Night of Champions, I accept. Thank you, Cathy.

Welp, there you go, folks; after a Backlash-inspired beatdown on RAW, Rhodes accepted Lesnar’s challenge, and WWE made it official shortly thereafter.